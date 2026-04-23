Pixel 8 Wi-Fi fix proves as simple — and as complicated — as resoldering the board

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 8 owners have been reporting Wi-Fi issues for a while now, but the cause has never been clear.

A new video shows a repair shop fixing broken Wi-Fi on a Pixel 8 by resoldering its wireless module.

It’s possible that update-related thermal stress could be weakening solder joints over time and causing Wi-Fi problems.

Diagnosing smartphone problems sometimes feels more like divination than it should, especially for us end-users without a ton of technical insight into what’s happening under the hood. Sometimes, one of the hardest details to nail down is whether a problem ultimately stems from some issue with flawed phone hardware, or if it exists solely because of glitchy software. Owners of Pixel 8 series handsets have been asking this question in regards to wonky Wi-Fi and Bluetooth behavior for years now — and while nothing’s definitive, a new report sure feels like it’s tipping the scales in one direction.

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It seems like every other month we’re hearing tales of woe from Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners about problems connecting to wireless networks. And while these tend to pop around the release of monthly updates, we’re always left wondering whether or not the new software itself is the problem.

One theory is that it’s the process of installing the update that’s the real culprit here. Phones tend to run quite hot while unpacking and installing system updates, and that’s been linked to hardware failures like the appearance of thin lines on the screen. And after hearing about Pixel 8 owners putting their phones on ice just last month, should this be the direction we’re focusing our investigation?

A new Reel posted to Instagram by Cell Care Phone Repair out of Vancouver, Canada shows the shop servicing a Pixel 8 with inoperative Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

According to the video, this appeared to the shop as a likely hardware problem, so they cracked open the Pixel 8, removed the old wireless module, cleaned up its contacts, and soldered it back into place. Once everything was put back together, both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi started working like normal.

Now, let’s be properly cautious here: This is absolutely not proof that everyone’s issues with Pixel 8 hardware are due to a hardware failure. But the idea of some solder joints weakening over time — especially when subjected to cyclical thermal stresses — is one we’re plenty familiar with already from past consumer hardware failures. Anybody remember the Xbox 360’s red ring of death?

With all this in mind, we’d say it feels possible this could be a contributing component to at least some of the Pixel 8 reports we’ve heard — but this may also be a much more complex problem without one singular failure point.

Google has yet to publicly acknowledge any hardware issues with the Pixel 8 other than one of those vertical-line display failures we just mentioned. There’s already an extended warranty program in place to address those. It remains to be seen if the company will ever feel compelled to offer something similar for the phone’s Wi-Fi.

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