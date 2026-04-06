Pixel 8 Pro owners are literally icing their phones to fix broken Wi-Fi

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 8 Pro

TL;DR Pixel 8 Pro users are reporting widespread Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues following the March 2026 update.

Reports suggest connectivity only works when the phone is cold, leading to theories about premature throttling by the Tensor SoC.

Google has not yet acknowledged the issue, and some users claim support is denying help due to expired warranties.

Google Pixels and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues are a tale as old as time. Every new software update is like a game of Russian Roulette — there’s a chance that something that previously worked will suddenly stop working after you pull the trigger. Many Pixel 8 Pro users are now finding this out the hard way, with widespread complaints of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues after installing the latest March 2026 software update.

Reddit user danillll2017 compiled a bunch of reports from fellow Pixel 8 Pro users who appear to be suffering from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth failures. While some of the reports are older, many are after the rollout of the March 2026 Pixel Feature drop.

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According to the Reddit user, Wi-Fi on their Pixel 8 Pro randomly disconnects. At that point, the phone can no longer connect to any access point, nor can it even list them. A reboot used to fix the issue, but that stopped working after a while. Alongside, Bluetooth and mobile data are also said to be intermittently affected.

The user noticed an interesting pattern, though. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth work normally when the phone is cold to the touch, but they both stop working when the phone is warmer (not hot), i.e., at normal operating temperatures. The user speculates that the Tensor SoC could be prematurely throttling the Wi-Fi IC.

To add weight to the theory, the user experimented with placing their phone on an ice pack, and surprisingly, Wi-Fi works while the phone stays cold. I don’t recommend you try this, though, as IP ratings deteriorate over time, and you’ll also increase the risk of condensation on your camera lens.

Frustratingly, Google support has been no help in this situation, responding that the Pixel 8 Pro is out of warranty with no further diagnosis or acknowledgment. Users are frustrated because the problems seem to have appeared after the March 2026 update, suggesting it is a firmware issue.

This is not the first time that Pixel owners have complained about Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues. We’ve seen widespread reports early this year — most of the complainants were Pixel 10-series owners, but some were Pixel 8-series owners as well. Only Google can expand on exactly what is causing these connectivity issues, but the company has neither acknowledged the issue nor rolled out a fix.

Pixel owners have also reported freezing lock screens after the March Pixel Drop, though Google has acknowledged the issue. Still, I wouldn’t fault any Pixel user for losing faith in software updates, given all the frequent and recurring complaints.

We’ve reached out to Google for a statement on this issue. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

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