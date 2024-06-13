Google announces extended repair program for Pixel 8 display issues

It seems like display issues on phones with AMOLED screens are getting more frequent, such as the recent green line issue plaguing Samsung Galaxy devices. Pixel 8 series owners have also joined the ranks of those experiencing display woes, with vertical lines and flickering reported on numerous units across social media platforms like Reddit and X/Twitter . (h/t: Droid Life )

Although the exact number of affected devices remains unclear, we could see posts about these issues dating back up to 6 months ago. Responding to customer complaints, Google has finally taken action to address the situation by initiating an extended repair program.

Under the newly announced program, Pixel 8 owners experiencing these display anomalies can receive support for up to three years from the original date of purchase. Here are the official eligibility requirements listed by Google:

Your Pixel 8 device may be eligible for this Extended Repair Program if it: Exhibits a vertical line running from the bottom of the display to the the top or a display flicker and:

Has a device identifier (e.g., IMEI, serial number) determined by Google or an authorized repair partner as qualifying for this program

The post further reassures Pixel 8 owners, stating that devices not eligible for the extended program may still be covered under the company’s standard limited warranty if they experience similar display or other problems. Have you or anyone you know been facing such display issues on your Pixel 8? Let us know in the comments below.