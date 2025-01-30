Have you experienced Wi-Fi problems on your Pixel 8 Pro?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 8 Pro owners have recently been reporting problems with Wi-Fi

Affected phones appear unable to see any Wi-Fi networks at all.

The behavior seems to have only recently cropped up, suggesting it may be tied to a software update.

Troubleshooting modern electronics can be something of an abject nightmare, as there are just so many tiny things that go wrong, and tracking down any given one of them can prove incredibly arduous. Let’s say Wi-Fi on your phone stops working; is that a problem with your router, your phone’s modem, a recent Android update, or maybe just a troublesome app? That sort of uncertainty can make it tricky to spot broader trends, but now a growing set of reports has us wondering if there’s something wrong with the Pixel 8 Pro.

We didn’t bring up Wi-Fi just now for no reason, and over the past couple weeks a whole bunch of Pixel 8 Pro owners have been taking to Reddit’s r/GooglePixel sub to share their frustrations and seek out help. Posts from users Indybrewersfan, Fallingice2, Barnabyjones421, and April_idk all tell similar tales of woe: Wi-Fi on their Pixel 8 Pro phones had been working fine up until quite recently, at which point Wi-Fi networks just stop appearing. It’s like the phone loses the ability to detect wireless networks. And when you can’t choose any, you can’t connect to any.

The timing we’re looking at, and the number of users involved sure have the hallmarks of an issue caused by a bug in a software update. Sure, it’s probably something a lot more complicated than just “Google released a bad update,” and perhaps a requirement for other triggering factors is exactly why this isn’t something that we’re seeing on literally every Pixel 8 Pro handset.

Right now, we’d really just like to get a better sense of the scope here, and find out if this is more of an edge case that only a few unlucky Pixel owners are running into, or something much more common. For that, we’re going to need your help. Pixel 8 Pro users, do us this small courtesy and let us know whether you’ve had this issue yourself:

Have you experienced Wi-Fi problems on your Pixel 8 Pro? 68 votes Yes. 43 % No. 43 % I don't have a Pixel 8 Pro, but still think every poll is for me. 15 %

With any good attempt at troubleshooting, details matter, so especially if you’ve got one of these problematic Pixel 8 Pro models with the misbehaving Wi-Fi, we’d love it if you could pop down to the comments and give us a little extra info about your situation: Which storage tier do you have? How long have you owned the phone? When did you first start noticing the Wi-Fi not working right? Any extra relevant factors you can think to add are only going to help.

In the meantime, we’ve reached out to Google to see if the Pixel 8 Pro’s manufacturer has any insight into what’s going on here. We’ll be sure to update you with anything we learn.

