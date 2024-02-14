Spigen Slim Armor CS review: A robust wallet case for the Pixel 8 Pro

If you’re considering a wallet case for your Pixel 8 Pro, several options are available. One could choose a classic folding folio-style wallet case like the Toro Leather Case. However, the Spigen Slim Armor CS is a viable alternative for those seeking a more contemporary design. This robust case doesn’t fold, but its back panel slides open to reveal a space for your cards and cash. It can comfortably accommodate two credit cards and some folded bills, but not much more.

The appeal of this streamlined design lies in its ease of fitting into your pocket, unlike a bulky leather case that folds across the front of your phone. However, this design does come with a few drawbacks. For instance, it doesn’t support the Pixel 8 Pro’s Quick Tap gesture, and its thickness hinders wireless charging. After all, charging through your cards or cash isn’t ideal.

Despite these drawbacks, the Slim Armor CS boasts several benefits. It incorporates Spigen’s renowned rugged protection, featuring Air Cushion Technology around all four corners and along the back panel. The wallet itself serves as an additional airbag due to its slight flexibility and is crafted from stronger polycarbonate material. The sides of the case are made from a more flexible TPU, making it easy to put on and take off.

The Spigen Slim Armor CS for the Pixel 8 Pro is available in a few color options, specifically black and Rose Gold. While these are classy wallet options, they may be somewhat limiting for those who wish to add a vibrant pop of color to their phone. Regarding pricing, the Slim Armor falls in the middle of the pack, demanding around $45. This is more affordable than some other wallet cases on the market but slightly pricier than the more traditional, flexible cases for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Comments