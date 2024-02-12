This case turns the Pixel 8 Pro into a classy leather wallet

If you’ve been searching for the perfect phone case, you’ll quickly realize the importance of considering your pocket space. This is particularly true for larger phones like the Pixel 8 Pro, which boasts a 6.7-inch display. Therefore, it’s prudent to opt for a case that serves multiple purposes.

Enter the Torro Leather Wallet Case. As the name implies, this is not just a phone case but also a wallet with a foldable folio design. It features a magnetic clasp for easy opening and closing and provides space for three cards and some cash. This is ample space for most individuals, making it easy to see how this single phone accessory could replace your wallet while offering protection for your phone.

The Torro Leather Wallet Case is crafted from genuine leather and is available exclusively in black, lending it a classy look suitable for any occasion. It also features subtle red details highlighting the brand’s bull logo and the stitching around the edges. In terms of protection, the case employs a thin TPU bumper to secure your phone and shield it from shocks. While the leather may bear some scuffs if dropped on hard surfaces, you can be confident that your phone will remain safely encased inside. The TPU case is lined with a microfiber material, adding an extra layer of shock resistance to the back of your phone.

The Torro Leather Wallet Case remains one of the bulkier Pixel 8 Pro cases we’ve encountered, and it’s also on the pricier side. At $49, it falls towards the higher end of our range. However, considering it essentially offers two accessories in one, it’s a worthwhile investment.

