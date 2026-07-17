Google Pixel 11a key specs might have just leaked

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Purported specs for the unannounced Pixel 11a have leaked.

The phone will feature a Tensor G6 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a new front-facing camera, the leak claims.

We’re expecting the Pixel 11a to launch next spring.

We know the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are set to launch at an event taking place on August 12, but we’re not expecting to see the Pixel 11a on store shelves until sometime next year. Today, though, a new leak is giving us some insight into what we should expect out of the upcoming midranger.

Some purported key specs for the Pixel 11a have been published on the Mystic Leaks Telegram channel. Per Mystic Leaks, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM, a 6.3″, 1080p display, and most importantly, a Tensor G6 chipset. That’d represent a considerable leap over last year’s Pixel 10a, which stuck with the same Tensor G4 as the Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel 11a could come with a 4,870 mAh battery, the post says, referring to that number as a “minimal capacity.” That phrasing seems to leave room for the possibility of a larger cell, which would be preferable: 4,870 mAh would be a downgrade coming from the Pixel 10a, which features a 5,100mAh battery. Shipping with the Tensor G6 chipset, the 11a would also feature the same Titan M3 security chip that Mystic Leaks previously said could debut in the Pixel 11.

There’ll be a new front-facing camera on board, the post says, identified here as “dokkaebi.” Colors listed for the phone include Obsidian (black), Olive (green), Frost (purple), and Fog (silver).

Unrelated to the Pixel 11a, the post also says that Face Unlock will be improved in the Pixel 11 proper, making it work better in low light. Finally, Mystic Leaks also claims that the Pixel 12a‘s internal codename is “marmoset.”

Earlier this week, we spotted the Pixel 11a mentioned by its codename, formosan, in code for Google’s Phone app. That name’s been floating around since May, but this week marks the first time we’ve seen it referenced in any of Google’s apps.

If history is any guide, the Pixel 11a should officially launch in March 2027.

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