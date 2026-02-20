Search results for

Mobile

Google Pixel 11 could get a significant hardware security boost

The Tensor G6, set to appear in Pixel 11 phones, could get a major security upgrade.
By

1 hour ago

google pixel 10 pro obsidian in hand display lockscreen
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Google Tensor G6 processor could pack a Titan M3 security chip, according to a new leak.
  • This would be the first big security chip upgrade for Pixel phones since the Titan M2 in 2021.
  • Google is expected to use the Tensor G6 in its Pixel 11 phones.

Google’s recent Pixel phones have all shipped with security chips to thwart attacks, with the Titan M2 security chip in Pixels since 2021. Now, a leaker has uncovered evidence that the Pixel 11 series could have even better security hardware.

Mystic Leaks on Telegram (h/t: 9to5Google) apparently uncovered evidence that the Tensor G6 processor will be equipped with the Titan M3 security chip. The source posted a screenshot referencing “Google Epic” and “longjing.” It’s believed that “Google Epic” is the Titan M3’s codename, while “longjing” is the firmware name. Check out the image below.

Tensor G6 Titan M3 chip MysticLeaks
Telegram/MysticLeaks

The source didn’t reveal more information about the Titan M3 chip, but it’s a safe bet that the new silicon will help protect the Pixel 11 phones in a few new ways. It would also be the first major security hardware upgrade in a while, as Google has used the Titan M2 since 2021’s Pixel 6 range.

We previously explained that the Titan M2 protected Pixel phones by serving as a secure enclave for biometrics and cryptographic keys, validating the Android OS, and protecting against various types of attack methods. It also plays a role after your phone boots up, as it helps encrypt your storage until you unlock your device for the first time. Google even claimed that the Titan M2 could withstand attack vectors like laser fault injection, electromagnetic analysis, and voltage glitching.

This isn’t the only Tensor G6 leak we’ve heard about. Mystic Leaks also claimed that Google could use the MediaTek M90 modem instead of Samsung’s Exynos modems. We also heard a rumor that the Tensor G6 could be produced via TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process. Finally, our 2024 leak uncovered apparent CPU and GPU specs.

