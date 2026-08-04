Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak adds support for new notification light's name

TL;DR Google’s been developing a new rear RGB LED notification matrix for Pixel 11 Pro phones.

Early evidence pointed to a Pixel Glow name, but that’s recently been challenged by “HiLight.”

Now the latest leak adds further support towards Google calling this the HiLight.

Every so often, Google tries something new with Pixel hardware, giving us something unusual like Active Edge squeeze input, or an infrared thermometer. With the upcoming Pixel 11 series, we’ve been tracking work on a new LED notification system for months now, seemingly under development with the name Pixel Glow. But as we started to close in on Google’s August 12 launch event, a new name suddenly entered the running: Could this launch as “HiLight,” instead? Today that alternate name picks up some strong new support.

Remember: While we’ve found references to Pixel Glow throughout in-development Google software, we’ve yet to actually see those words pop up in any Pixel marketing material. But now as leaks increasingly include apparent Google promotional imagery, we’re finally seeing a name applied to this feature — and it’s not Pixel Glow.

Over on Bluesky, tipster Roland Quandt shares a leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold graphic, and the accompanying French text uses that HiLight name. And just as we were running that through Google Translate, we found the latest Pixel 11 leak from Evan Blass sharing the very same screen in English:

Evan Blass / Google

At this point, that HiLight name looks all but formally confirmed, and we’re expecting to hear Google refer to it as such at its New York launch event next week.

After thinking of this as Pixel Glow for so low, that HiLight name is definitely going to take a bit of a adjustment to get used to — and what is up with Google calling it “the” HiLight?

Even if that name issue is finally sorted, we’re still left with questions about just what we’ll be able to do with HiLight. Sorry: The HiLight.

Just what level of customization might be available? So far we’ve only seen rainbow, white, and solid color looks from it. Will users be able to display small graphics, like with Nothing’s Glyph Matrix? Will such precision even be possible, or is this more of a diffuse lighting effect?

We’d love for another of these leaks to give us a closer look, but we may very well just have to wait until next Wednesday for answers.

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