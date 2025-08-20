Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Pixel 10 series is here, and this is the one I’d get
2 hours ago
Google’s Pixel 10 series has inspired various views from me and my colleagues, even weeks before its official launch. There’s little doubt that the company smashed the copy-paste shortcut when designing the Pixel 9 line successor, and for some, this similar aesthetic just isn’t good enough. However, you’ll notice a few standout additions and improvements if you peer deeper into the Pixel 10 trio’s specs sheets and feature files.
Which Pixel 10 phone would you buy?
Some include the rollout of the Tensor G5 SoC, the addition of the Pixelsnap magnetic accessory system with Qi 2 and MagSafe support, and the marginally larger batteries across the board. But, given there are three devices to choose from, which is the better choice? Well, I’ve made my mind up, and if you’re struggling to make a choice, I’m here to help you.
Pro specs without the bloat
Google has continued its triple threat handset approach, with the Pixel 10 serving the entry-level flagship buyer, the Pixel 10 Pro appealing to those craving a meatier option in a smaller form factor, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the phone that lives up to that moniker. Fundamentally, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro share the same chassis, but they’ve spent their skill points in slightly different ways. The Pro has a denser, brighter screen, more RAM, and more impressive ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The basic Pixel 10, however, beats its Pro sibling in the battery capacity stakes.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
The top-end model, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, is the most accomplished of the three phones across several metrics. It’s the most expensive, packs the largest battery with the fastest wired and wireless charging speeds, and has the largest display. However, it also shares many technical details with its smaller Pro sibling. This includes common wireless technologies, like Thread, UWB, and Wi-Fi 7 support, and the same camera hardware front and rear. I’m barely scratching the surface here, so please have a look at the specs table below for a more detailed analysis of the differences between the three Pixel 10 models.
|Pixel 10
|Pixel 10 Pro
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
Display
|Pixel 10
6.3-inch Actua display
1,080 x 2,424
Up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,000 nits (peak brightness)
|Pixel 10 Pro
6.3-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)
1,280 x 2,856
Up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
6.8-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)
1,344 x 2,992
Up to 2,200 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)
Processor
|Pixel 10
Google Tensor G5
Titan M2 security coprocessor
|Pixel 10 Pro
Google Tensor G5
Titan M2 security coprocessor
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
Google Tensor G5
Titan M2 security coprocessor
RAM
|Pixel 10
12GB
|Pixel 10 Pro
16GB
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
16GB
Storage
|Pixel 10
128 GB / 256 GB
|Pixel 10 Pro
128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB with Zoned UFS / 1 TB with Zoned UFS
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
256 GB / 512 GB with
Zoned UFS / 1 TB with
Zoned UFS
Battery & Charging
|Pixel 10
4970mAh
Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using 30W USB-C PPS
charger or higher, sold sold separately
Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified) up to 15W
|Pixel 10 Pro
4870mAh
Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using 30W USB-C PPS
charger or higher, sold sold separately
Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified) up to 15W
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
5200mAh
Fast charging – up to 70% in about 30 minutes – using 45W USB-C PPS
charger or higher, sold sold separately
Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2.2-certified) up to 25W
Cameras (Rear)
|Pixel 10
48 MP wide (Quad PD, camera, ƒ/1.70 aperture,
82° field of view, 1/2" image sensor size)
13 MP ultrawide (Quad PD, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120° field of view, 1/3.1" image sensor size)
10.8 MP telephoto (Dual PD with optical image
stabilization, ƒ/3.1 aperture, 23° field of view, 5x optical zoom
1/3.2" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 20x)
|Pixel 10 Pro
50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)
48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)
48 MP telephoto (Quad PD with optical image
stabilization, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 5x optical zoom,
1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)
48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)
48 MP telephoto (Quad PD with optical image
stabilization, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 5x optical zoom, 1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)
Cameras (Front)
|Pixel 10
10.5 MP Dual PD selfie
camera with autofocus
ƒ/2.2 aperture
95° ultrawide field of view
|Pixel 10 Pro
42 MP Dual PD selfie
camera with autofocus
ƒ/2.2 aperture
103° ultrawide field of
view
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
42 MP Dual PD selfie
camera with autofocus
ƒ/2.2 aperture
103° ultrawide field of
view
Dimensions
|Pixel 10
152.8mm tall, 72.0mm wide, and 8.6mm thick
|Pixel 10 Pro
152.8mm tall, 72.0mm wide, and 8.6mm thick
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
162.8mm tall, 76.6mm wide, and 8.5mm thick
Weight
|Pixel 10
204 g (7.2 oz)
|Pixel 10 Pro
207 g (7.3 oz)
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
232 g (8.2 oz)
Durability
|Pixel 10
IP68 dust and water resistance
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Pixel 10 Pro
IP68 dust and water resistance
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
IP68 dust and water resistance
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
OS
|Pixel 10
Android 16
7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates
|Pixel 10 Pro
Android 16
7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
Android 16
7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates
Authentication
|Pixel 10
Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password
|Pixel 10 Pro
Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password
Connectivity
|Pixel 10
Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 6
NFC
Google Cast
Dual Band GNSS
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|Pixel 10 Pro
Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with
2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 6
UWB
NFC
Google Cast
Thread networking
Dual Band GNSS
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with
2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 6
UWB
NFC
Google Cast
Thread networking
Dual Band GNSS
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
SIMs
|Pixel 10
US: Dual eSIM
ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM
|Pixel 10 Pro
US: Dual eSIM
ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
US: Dual eSIM
ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM
Safety
|Pixel 10
-Satellite SOS
-Emergency SOS
-Crisis Alerts
-Car Crash Detection
-Safety Check
-Emergency Location Service
-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info
-Android Earthquake
-Alerts System
-Theft Protection
|Pixel 10 Pro
-Satellite SOS
-Emergency SOS
-Crisis Alerts
-Car Crash Detection
-Safety Check
-Emergency Location Service
-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info
-Android Earthquake
-Alerts System
-Theft Protection
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
-Satellite SOS
-Emergency SOS
-Crisis Alerts
-Car Crash Detection
-Safety Check
-Emergency Location Service
-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info
-Android Earthquake
-Alerts System
-Theft Protection
Colors
|Pixel 10
Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian
|Pixel 10 Pro
Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian
Warranty
|Pixel 10
1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)
2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)
|Pixel 10 Pro
1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)
2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)
|Pixel 10 Pro XL
1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)
2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)
All three devices are similar yet boast staggered differences that appeal to and dissuade specific buyers. However, personally, I believe that there’s a device sweet spot — that’s the Pixel 10 Pro.
The right fit, for me at least
The more I use larger phones while juggling daily tasks, the less I appreciate them. Sure, the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 6.8-inch display is one of its more attractive features, but the phone pays for this privilege with a far heavier chassis and diminished usability. The power user in me would reach for the Pixel 10 Pro XL in a heartbeat, but it’s even bulkier than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The everyday sensible me can’t help but reevaluate why I’d need such a large device. However, the Pixel 10 Pro, with its 6.3-inch display and modestly sized chassis, is a far better fit for my daily life. It’s not too heavy, at 207g, nor is it too thick, at 8.6mm. It’s worth noting again that the baseline Pixel 10 shares its chassis with the Pro, but the latter is simply a better device.
The Pixel 10 Pro strikes the perfect balance between size and specs.
Don’t get me wrong — there’s plenty to be excited about if you intend to purchase the most affordable Pixel 10. This year, Google has adorned the phone with a dedicated telephoto lens, bringing some much-needed versatility. Whenever I’m out snapping with my Pixel 8, a telephoto is the one thing I do desperately crave. I also can’t laud its colorways enough. The base Pixel 10 has the most exciting hues of the three devices on offer. Indigo, Frost, Obsidian, and Lemongrass? Yes please! Then there’s the feature list it shares with its Pro siblings, like Qi 2 support and Google’s suite of safety features and authentication smarts. It’s an excellent smartphone. However, it skimps on the features I care about, including camera hardware, screen density and efficiency, and the latest wireless technology. The Pro takes care of these without demanding more space in my pocket.
The biggest (minor) issue
As I mentioned above, not everything about the Pixel 10 Pro is “Pro.” Somewhat ironically, battery capacity tends to be a core figure I am concerned about before purchasing a new phone. Of the three Pixel 10 devices at the table, the Pixel 10 Pro has the smallest battery. Granted, it’s not what I’d consider “small.” At 4,870mAh, it’s still larger than my Galaxy S24 FE and roomier than last year’s Pixel 9 Pro. However, compared to the Pixel 10’s 4,970mAh and Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 5,200mAh units, you’re looking at a 2% and 7% decrease, respectively. In reality, an additional 100mAh isn’t going to get you much further through the day, while the 5,200mAh battery comes with a severe weight penalty. I don’t think Google has punished the middle child too acutely here, but it is something to note if you are a stern battery devotee.
The Pixel 10 Pro is the latest Pixel for me
All Pixel 10 models — including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for those adventurous consumers — are worth considering this year. If you don’t already own a Pixel 9 model, you’ll find plenty of reasons to upgrade to the latest crop of devices. Even iPhone outcasts who want to join the Android world will be welcome to see MagSafe accessory support with the Pixelsnap system. But, personally, there’s only one phone I’d realistically spend cash on. When weighing up all the pros and cons, my desires and requirements, the Pixel 10 Pro comes out on top. Sure, it’s a phone with compromises, but Google made sensible settlements to fit many XL-level smarts within the confines of its more petite body and lower price tag.
At $999, it’s by no means cheap, but it is definitely more affordable than the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s $1,199 starting price. Yes, the latter has 128GB more base storage, but I’d need a much sterner nudge. And with the Pixel 10 starting at $799, I think spending $200 more for mostly vertical improvements is worthwhile.
6.3-inch display
Loaded with Google AI features
Satellite SOS
Powerful AI tools
Bright display
Best specs and AI features
But Google, I have one request for the Pixel 11 Pro: can I please have more exciting color options in 2026?
Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Which should you buy?
- If you're on a limited budget, want a smaller phone, or don't need advanced wireless features, get the Pixel 10.
- Get the Pixel 10 Pro for if you want a more powerful camera setup, denser screen, and more wireless smarts in the Pixel 10's body.
- If weight, size, and price are no problem for you and you want the best Pixel 10 model on paper with the biggest screen, get the Pixel 10 XL.
- If you're only concerned about support for Pixelsnap accessories, any Pixel 10 model will do.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.