The Pixel 10 series is here, and this is the one I’d get

Google’s Pixel 10 series has inspired various views from me and my colleagues, even weeks before its official launch. There’s little doubt that the company smashed the copy-paste shortcut when designing the Pixel 9 line successor, and for some, this similar aesthetic just isn’t good enough. However, you’ll notice a few standout additions and improvements if you peer deeper into the Pixel 10 trio’s specs sheets and feature files.

Some include the rollout of the Tensor G5 SoC, the addition of the Pixelsnap magnetic accessory system with Qi 2 and MagSafe support, and the marginally larger batteries across the board. But, given there are three devices to choose from, which is the better choice? Well, I’ve made my mind up, and if you’re struggling to make a choice, I’m here to help you.

Pro specs without the bloat

Google has continued its triple threat handset approach, with the Pixel 10 serving the entry-level flagship buyer, the Pixel 10 Pro appealing to those craving a meatier option in a smaller form factor, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the phone that lives up to that moniker. Fundamentally, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro share the same chassis, but they’ve spent their skill points in slightly different ways. The Pro has a denser, brighter screen, more RAM, and more impressive ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The basic Pixel 10, however, beats its Pro sibling in the battery capacity stakes.

The top-end model, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, is the most accomplished of the three phones across several metrics. It’s the most expensive, packs the largest battery with the fastest wired and wireless charging speeds, and has the largest display. However, it also shares many technical details with its smaller Pro sibling. This includes common wireless technologies, like Thread, UWB, and Wi-Fi 7 support, and the same camera hardware front and rear. I’m barely scratching the surface here, so please have a look at the specs table below for a more detailed analysis of the differences between the three Pixel 10 models.

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Display

Pixel 10 6.3-inch Actua display

1,080 x 2,424



Up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,000 nits (peak brightness)

Pixel 10 Pro 6.3-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)

1,280 x 2,856



Up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 6.8-inch Super Actua display (LTPO)

1,344 x 2,992



Up to 2,200 nits (HDR) and up to 3,300 nits (peak brightness)

Processor

Pixel 10 Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Pixel 10 Pro Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

RAM

Pixel 10 12GB

Pixel 10 Pro 16GB

Pixel 10 Pro XL 16GB

Storage

Pixel 10 128 GB / 256 GB

Pixel 10 Pro 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB with Zoned UFS / 1 TB with Zoned UFS

Pixel 10 Pro XL 256 GB / 512 GB with

Zoned UFS / 1 TB with

Zoned UFS

Battery & Charging

Pixel 10 4970mAh



Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using 30W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified) up to 15W

Pixel 10 Pro 4870mAh



Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes – using 30W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified) up to 15W

Pixel 10 Pro XL 5200mAh



Fast charging – up to 70% in about 30 minutes – using 45W USB-C PPS

charger or higher, sold sold separately



Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2.2-certified) up to 25W

Cameras (Rear)

Pixel 10 48 MP wide (Quad PD, camera, ƒ/1.70 aperture,

82° field of view, 1/2" image sensor size)



13 MP ultrawide (Quad PD, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120° field of view, 1/3.1" image sensor size)



10.8 MP telephoto (Dual PD with optical image

stabilization, ƒ/3.1 aperture, 23° field of view, 5x optical zoom

1/3.2" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 20x)

Pixel 10 Pro 50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)



48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)



48 MP telephoto (Quad PD with optical image

stabilization, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 5x optical zoom,

1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 50 MP wide (Octa PD, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.3" image sensor size)



48 MP ultrawide (Quad PD with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size)



48 MP telephoto (Quad PD with optical image

stabilization, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 5x optical zoom, 1/2.55" image sensor size, Pro Res Zoom up to 100x)

Cameras (Front)

Pixel 10 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie

camera with autofocus

ƒ/2.2 aperture

95° ultrawide field of view

Pixel 10 Pro 42 MP Dual PD selfie

camera with autofocus

ƒ/2.2 aperture

103° ultrawide field of

view

Pixel 10 Pro XL 42 MP Dual PD selfie

camera with autofocus

ƒ/2.2 aperture

103° ultrawide field of

view

Dimensions

Pixel 10 152.8mm tall, 72.0mm wide, and 8.6mm thick

Pixel 10 Pro 152.8mm tall, 72.0mm wide, and 8.6mm thick

Pixel 10 Pro XL 162.8mm tall, 76.6mm wide, and 8.5mm thick

Weight

Pixel 10 204 g (7.2 oz)

Pixel 10 Pro 207 g (7.3 oz)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 232 g (8.2 oz)

Durability

Pixel 10 IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 10 Pro IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Pixel 10 Pro XL IP68 dust and water resistance



Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS

Pixel 10 Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 10 Pro Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Pixel 10 Pro XL Android 16

7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Authentication

Pixel 10 Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Pixel 10 Pro Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Pixel 10 Pro XL Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Connectivity

Pixel 10 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

NFC

Google Cast



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Pixel 10 Pro Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

UWB

NFC

Google Cast

Thread networking



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Pixel 10 Pro XL Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 6

UWB

NFC

Google Cast

Thread networking



Dual Band GNSS

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

SIMs

Pixel 10 US: Dual eSIM

ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM

Pixel 10 Pro US: Dual eSIM

ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM

Pixel 10 Pro XL US: Dual eSIM

ROW: Single Nano SIM and eSIM

Safety

Pixel 10 -Satellite SOS

-Emergency SOS

-Crisis Alerts

-Car Crash Detection

-Safety Check

-Emergency Location Service

-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

-Android Earthquake

-Alerts System

-Theft Protection

Pixel 10 Pro -Satellite SOS

-Emergency SOS

-Crisis Alerts

-Car Crash Detection

-Safety Check

-Emergency Location Service

-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

-Android Earthquake

-Alerts System

-Theft Protection

Pixel 10 Pro XL -Satellite SOS

-Emergency SOS

-Crisis Alerts

-Car Crash Detection

-Safety Check

-Emergency Location Service

-Emergency Contacts & Medical Info

-Android Earthquake

-Alerts System

-Theft Protection

Colors

Pixel 10 Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian

Pixel 10 Pro Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Pixel 10 Pro XL Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Warranty

Pixel 10 1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)



2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)

Pixel 10 Pro 1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)



2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)

Pixel 10 Pro XL 1 year (US, CA, TW, IN, JP, MY, SG, MX)



2 years (GB, IE, DE, FR, IT, ES, NO, DK, SE, NL, BE, AT, CH, PT, PL, CZ, RO, HU, SI, LT, LV, EE, SK, FI, AU, GR, HR, BG, TR, SA, UAE, IL, QA, KW)



All three devices are similar yet boast staggered differences that appeal to and dissuade specific buyers. However, personally, I believe that there’s a device sweet spot — that’s the Pixel 10 Pro.

The right fit, for me at least

The more I use larger phones while juggling daily tasks, the less I appreciate them. Sure, the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 6.8-inch display is one of its more attractive features, but the phone pays for this privilege with a far heavier chassis and diminished usability. The power user in me would reach for the Pixel 10 Pro XL in a heartbeat, but it’s even bulkier than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The everyday sensible me can’t help but reevaluate why I’d need such a large device. However, the Pixel 10 Pro, with its 6.3-inch display and modestly sized chassis, is a far better fit for my daily life. It’s not too heavy, at 207g, nor is it too thick, at 8.6mm. It’s worth noting again that the baseline Pixel 10 shares its chassis with the Pro, but the latter is simply a better device.

The Pixel 10 Pro strikes the perfect balance between size and specs.

Don’t get me wrong — there’s plenty to be excited about if you intend to purchase the most affordable Pixel 10. This year, Google has adorned the phone with a dedicated telephoto lens, bringing some much-needed versatility. Whenever I’m out snapping with my Pixel 8, a telephoto is the one thing I do desperately crave. I also can’t laud its colorways enough. The base Pixel 10 has the most exciting hues of the three devices on offer. Indigo, Frost, Obsidian, and Lemongrass? Yes please! Then there’s the feature list it shares with its Pro siblings, like Qi 2 support and Google’s suite of safety features and authentication smarts. It’s an excellent smartphone. However, it skimps on the features I care about, including camera hardware, screen density and efficiency, and the latest wireless technology. The Pro takes care of these without demanding more space in my pocket.

The biggest (minor) issue

As I mentioned above, not everything about the Pixel 10 Pro is “Pro.” Somewhat ironically, battery capacity tends to be a core figure I am concerned about before purchasing a new phone. Of the three Pixel 10 devices at the table, the Pixel 10 Pro has the smallest battery. Granted, it’s not what I’d consider “small.” At 4,870mAh, it’s still larger than my Galaxy S24 FE and roomier than last year’s Pixel 9 Pro. However, compared to the Pixel 10’s 4,970mAh and Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 5,200mAh units, you’re looking at a 2% and 7% decrease, respectively. In reality, an additional 100mAh isn’t going to get you much further through the day, while the 5,200mAh battery comes with a severe weight penalty. I don’t think Google has punished the middle child too acutely here, but it is something to note if you are a stern battery devotee.

The Pixel 10 Pro is the latest Pixel for me

All Pixel 10 models — including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for those adventurous consumers — are worth considering this year. If you don’t already own a Pixel 9 model, you’ll find plenty of reasons to upgrade to the latest crop of devices. Even iPhone outcasts who want to join the Android world will be welcome to see MagSafe accessory support with the Pixelsnap system. But, personally, there’s only one phone I’d realistically spend cash on. When weighing up all the pros and cons, my desires and requirements, the Pixel 10 Pro comes out on top. Sure, it’s a phone with compromises, but Google made sensible settlements to fit many XL-level smarts within the confines of its more petite body and lower price tag.

At $999, it’s by no means cheap, but it is definitely more affordable than the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s $1,199 starting price. Yes, the latter has 128GB more base storage, but I’d need a much sterner nudge. And with the Pixel 10 starting at $799, I think spending $200 more for mostly vertical improvements is worthwhile.

But Google, I have one request for the Pixel 11 Pro: can I please have more exciting color options in 2026?

Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Which should you buy? If you're on a limited budget, want a smaller phone, or don't need advanced wireless features, get the Pixel 10.

Get the Pixel 10 Pro for if you want a more powerful camera setup, denser screen, and more wireless smarts in the Pixel 10's body.

If weight, size, and price are no problem for you and you want the best Pixel 10 model on paper with the biggest screen, get the Pixel 10 XL.

If you're only concerned about support for Pixelsnap accessories, any Pixel 10 model will do.

