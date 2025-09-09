Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google is already shoveling out a fix for Pixel 10's screen snow
40 minutes ago
- Google has confirmed that it’s rolling out a fix for the Pixel 10 screen snow issue.
- The company told Android Authority that the problem affected “a small number of Pixel 10 devices.”
- It should be resolved after installing the September update.
Google is now rolling out a fix for the so-called “screen snow” bug affecting some Pixel 10 devices. The company confirmed the development in a statement to Android Authority:
We’re aware of an issue impacting a small number of Pixel 10 devices. We began rolling out fixes on Sept. 3 with more to follow in the coming weeks.
Google began pushing the September 2025 security update on September 3, which included a slate of bug fixes and improvements. While the official changelog didn’t explicitly mention the “snow screen” issue, it did note a “fix for issue with screen turning black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app browser under certain conditions.”
Although not labeled as such, this change appears to be addressing the screen snow bug that has left Pixel 10 users, ourselves included, staring at a static-filled display for over 10 minutes at a time. Reports of the problem have been circulating on Reddit and other forums since the launch of the new flagships, with users speculating it could be tied to the GPU or display drivers.
Now, it seems relief is already rolling out. If you’ve installed the latest September Pixel update, the fix should already be in your system. The update is expected to reach more devices in the coming weeks, so rest assured, the problem should be well and gone very soon.
