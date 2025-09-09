Google is already shoveling out a fix for Pixel 10's screen snow

Google is now rolling out a fix for the so-called “screen snow” bug affecting some Pixel 10 devices. The company confirmed the development in a statement to Android Authority:

We’re aware of an issue impacting a small number of Pixel 10 devices. We began rolling out fixes on Sept. 3 with more to follow in the coming weeks.

Google began pushing the September 2025 security update on September 3, which included a slate of bug fixes and improvements. While the official changelog didn’t explicitly mention the “snow screen” issue, it did note a “fix for issue with screen turning black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app browser under certain conditions.”