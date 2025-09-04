From Battery Health to fingerprint unlock, Google just fixed a lot on your Pixel

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out the September 2025 security patch for Pixel phones.

The update is arriving for the Pixel 6 and newer devices, including the Pixel Tablet.

As usual, the security update is rolling out alongside the latest Pixel Drop.

Google is now rolling out the September security update to Pixel phones. Over the next few weeks, all supported Pixel devices, i.e., Pixel 6 and above, running Android 16, will get the latest patches. The September update is not to be confused with the latest Pixel Drop, which brings a number of new features to older Pixel phones and other Pixel devices.

When the September security patch is available for your Pixel phone, you should receive a notification alerting you about the update. Alternatively, you can head to Settings > Security and privacy > System and updates > Security update to check for the September patch. We’ve already received the 73.09MB update on our Pixel 10 Pro XL, but the size of the update may vary on your device.

Once again, it’s imperative to check your Android version. The security update will only be available to phones and tablets running Android 16.

What’s included in the September Pixel security update? The September security update for Pixels includes a long list of bug fixes and improvements. Google has resolved some long-standing and known issues, including some impacting the latest Pixel 10 trio. Here’s the complete changelog:

Audio Fix for issue Call Audio quality in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing occasional system instability and performance slowdowns in certain conditions

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions Battery & Charging Fix for: Battery Health display issues in certain conditions Biometrics General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions Bluetooth Fix for improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth in certain conditions Camera General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions Display & Graphics Fix for issue with screen turning black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app browser under certain conditions Framework Fix for an issue where users are unable to type and keyboard stops responding in certain conditions

Fix for issue with the power button stops working, in certain instances when connected to Android Auto and charging via USB-C

Fix for secondary language showing up in quick settings in certain conditions

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions Kernel Fix for a stability and performance in certain conditions System Fix for a system stability and performance issues in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing Pixel launcher crash in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability in certain conditions Telephony General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions User Interface Fix for a crash impacting Android stability metrics

Fix for a Java crash in System UI related to the Quick Tap gesture

Fix for devices becoming unresponsive to touch across multiple screens or apps in certain conditions

Fix for issue where long screenshots would sometimes duplicate content in certain conditions

Fix for issues with navigation gestures in certain conditions

Fix for issues with Quick Settings (QS) shade in certain conditions

Fix for: Home button not responding reliably, leading to a frustrating user experience and difficulty navigating applications

