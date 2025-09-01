Some new Pixel 10 phones are failing with a screen of colorful snow

TL;DR New Pixel 10 owners are running into some display glitches on their phones.

Affected handsets suddenly display a screenful of colorful snow, but otherwise remain operational.

The glitches may only appear temporarily and could just be a software bug.

What’s better than the first days of getting to know a new smartphone? After a long wait, you’ve finally got your hands on the hottest new hardware around, and now it’s your chance to try out all the exciting new features you’ve been hearing about for yourself. At least, this is supposed to be an idyllic time, but that’s not quite the situation a number of new Pixel 10 owners are experiencing, as they run into some very nasty-looking screen glitches.

New Pixel 10 owner Stephan reached out to Android Authority to share his experience, where his phone just spontaneously started displaying a screenful of colorful snow. On Reddit’s Pixel sub, a thread started over the weekend by user Ok_Economist_3997 shares a similar tale, with another colorful nightmare of a screen. Even more readers down in the comments report seeing the same thing.

Stephan S

The good news is that this may not be a straight-up hardware failure, and some impacted users have reported their phones eventually returning to normal. Even when seeing these corrupted screens, the phone remains responsive, and we may just be looking at some sort of glitch with display drivers.

That said, this is not the sort of thing that anyone wants to see on their expensive new phone, so we’re hopeful that Google can sort this mess out soon. The company’s official PixelCommunity Reddit account has been reaching out to users reporting these issues in the thread above, and presumably gathering info to mount a response.

If you see anything like this with your own new Pixel 10, don’t hesitate to reach out to Google support yourself, but also drop us a line — we’d love to see some more pics of these glitched-out Pixel 10 screens, and also learn a little more about the specific situations in which you’re managing to trigger them.

