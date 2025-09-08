Our Pixel 10 Pro XL has also run into the infamous screen snow issue

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Multiple Google Pixel 10 series users are experiencing a “screen snow” issue. The display freezes and shows a static-like image, but recovers automatically after about ten minutes.

We have also faced the issue on our own Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Google has not acknowledged the bug publicly, and no fix has been mentioned in the recent software update.

The Google Pixel 10 series is the latest Android flagship on the block, and as with every release, early adopters are running into issues that one can only hope Google sorts out over time. For instance, multiple Pixel 10 users have reported running into a screen snow issue that automatically fixes itself. As luck would have it, we at Android Authority have also faced the screen snow issue on our Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

My colleague Paul Jones faced the issue with his new Pixel 10 Pro XL while casually browsing YouTube. The phone randomly froze, and the screen displayed screen snow, as you can see in the image above. Curiously, the screen snow did not extend to the entire screen, although the display remained frozen and inoperative for ~10 minutes.

While the display was frozen, the phone did respond to navigation gestures with the usual haptics. As expected, the Pixel 10 Pro XL fixed itself automatically and returned to normalcy after ~10 minutes.

It’s worth noting that the phone was not warm when the issue occurred. Paul’s unit also hadn’t received the latest September 2025 Pixel Drop update when the problem happened, but Google didn’t mention any fixes for this screen snow issue in the update changelog. We also continue to see fresh reports in the previously highlighted Reddit thread.

Some users suggested that deactivating Always On Display or Dark mode would fix the issue, but some have continued to face it despite doing so.

This is most likely an issue with the drivers related to the display or GPU. Since practically all Pixel 10 series phones that have faced this issue return to normalcy on their own, it’s unlikely to be a hardware issue, though we can’t say for sure until Google shares technical details.

We’ve reached out to Google for a comment on this problem. We’ll update this article when we learn more.

Follow