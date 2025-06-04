The Pixel 10’s bold new colors just leaked and some old favorites are gone

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel 10 colors have now leaked in full, clarifying an earlier leak and revealing the options for the Pro Fold.

Obsidian and Porcelain are out, replaced by the similar shades of Midnight and Light Porcelain.

Bold new options like Ultra Blue and Limoncello suggest a more playful palette this year.

We learned earlier today that Google will unveil the Pixel 10 a week later than expected, leaving more time for us to discover new details ahead of the event. Wasting no time, a fresh leak appears to confirm precisely what Pixel 10 colors we can expect on all models.

While its source hasn’t been revealed, Android Headlines has published what it claims is the full list of official colorways for the entire Pixel 10 range. Thanks to an earlier leak, we had already revealed many of the hues last month, but this latest insight confirms the official names and the Pixel Fold colors.

According to the report, the standard Pixel 10 will be available in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight. Ultra Blue is said to be a royal blue exclusive to the base model. Limoncello is described as a mid-tone yellow, while Iris is the same purple shade featured on the Pixel 9a. Midnight replaces Obsidian, offering a dark gray option instead of true black. Google Pixel 10: Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, Midnight

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Sterling Gray, Smoky Green

The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL will come in Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, and Smoky Green. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reportedly limited to just Sterling Gray and Smoky Green.

One of the biggest takeaways is the apparent end of Obsidian and Porcelain — two colors that have appeared on nearly every flagship Pixel since the Pixel 6. While Midnight and Light Porcelain occupy similar spots in the palette, they represent a reimagining of those long-standing defaults.

It’s hard to get more excited about this shake-up by Google until we get a good look at the new colors, and it’s only a matter of time before the device renders start to leak. We’ll keep our eyes open.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.