Pixel 10 Pro renders bring a hint of color to an otherwise conservative palette

TL;DR A new leak may give us our first look at the colorways of the Pixel 10 Pro.

The colorways are said to include Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The colors are a little more muted compared to the leaked colors for the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10 series is set to launch in about a month, but Google has already started providing teasers. The company shared a short video clip of one of the Pro models on the Google Store, revealing what looked to be a new steely gray color. If you’re wondering what other colors the Pro line will get, a new leak may have the answer to that question.

Earlier leaks have attempted to identify the color options for the entire Pixel 10 line. In terms of the Pixel 10 Pro, there’s been talk of black, green, gray, and white colorways. A new leak from Android Headlines may now give us our first look at these colors and their official names.

Moonstone Jade Porcelain Obsidian

According to the outlet, this year’s color options will include Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, and Moonstone. We’re pretty familiar with Obsidian and Porcelain as those have long served as black and white for Google’s phones. However, Jade and Moonstone are new colorways. Moonstone, presumably the color that appears in Google’s teaser, is a gray tone with a little hint of blue. Meanwhile, Jade is a livelier green shade with a warm gold trim around it.

Today’s leak follows yesterday’s vanilla Pixel 10 color leak. That leak revealed that the options would include Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. Unsurprisingly, the colors for the Pixel 10 are a little more adventurous than the colors we’re seeing for the Pixel 10 Pro. However, we can appreciate that the brightness of the Jade color seems to break the tradition of the typically muted Pro colors.

