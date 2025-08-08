Pixel 10 Pro lineup smiles for the camera in new video leak, alongside Pixel Watch 4

TL;DR Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series has leaked again, this time in short videos.

The leak includes separate videos for the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 4.

All leaked devices appear in the new Moonstone colorway.

Google has never been the one to prevent secrets about its devices from coming out to the public. And so, the tradition continues this year as a barrage of leaks is being unleashed just weeks ahead of the official “Made by Google” reveal on August 20. After extensive static leaks of almost every upcoming Pixel device — including official teasers from Google itself, we’re now seeing videos of the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 4.

These videos arrive courtesy of Android Headlines and are supposedly from the promos Google may be planning to use during the launch event, or subsequently for advertising across the internet. While these are digitally rendered videos and not official shots, they give us a substantial view of the devices from multiple angles.

First, we have a video of the Pixel 10 Pro in its supposed Moonstone shade. The clip brings to the spotlight certain aspects of the compact flagship, including its shiny frame, a nearly flat back panel, and the triple cameras on the back. Take a look:

The second video showcases the unfolding of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, once again in the Moonstone colorway. Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro, the Fold appears to have a brushed metal finish along the frame and the periphery of the camera deco. In this video, we can also see the inner screen, revealing the hole-punch selfie camera and a subtle crease along the fold.

Finally, the third video reveals the Pixel Watch 4, confirming there won’t be any changes to its appearance, other than the already leaked new shade — once again, Moonstone. While we can’t tell any differences from the last generation, another leak from earlier today revealed that Google is looking to bring smarter fitness insights to the Watch 4 with real-time coaching features.

While Google is set to reveal the entire Pixel 10 series, the Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a at the event later this month, the Fold and the Watch 4 are expected not to hit the shelves until October, which could dampen the enthusiasm for those who were looking to buy these devices.

