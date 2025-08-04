Every angle of the Pixel 10 Pro gets exposed in latest leak

Google

TL;DR The Pixel 10 Pro has leaked once again.

This leak shows off the device from every angle, except the top and bottom.

The Pixel 10 series may be the worst-kept secret around. Just in the last couple of weeks, there have been a plethora of leaks about everything from the line’s colorways to its accessories and more. Despite that, we’re not turning down any new opportunities to learn more about Google’s next flagship. With that said, more renders of the Pixel 10 have leaked, this time for the Pro model.

A fresh leak (via Android Headlines) provides a new look at the Google Pixel 10 Pro. Unlike earlier leaks, this one provides a view of the handset from every angle, except for the top and bottom. This arguably gives us our best look yet at the device.

These renders feature the Pixel 10 Pro in its Obsidian colorway, which sports a matte black finish. Along with that black hue, you’ll see the glossy frame, which is a slightly lighter shade of black. Google isn’t expected to make any big design changes between the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro, so it’s not surprising to see the same power button and volume rocker as before. These buttons are also staying on the right side. And on the back is the typical three-camera setup, joined by the flash and temperature sensor.

In addition to Obsidian, the Pro models are expected to also be available in Jade, Moonstone, and Procelain. These colors aren’t quite as exciting as the leaked colors for the base model, which include Lemoncello, Obsidian, Indigo, and Frost. However, that’s to be expected as Google tends to be a little more adventurous with the vanilla version than it is with the Pro models.

The Google Pixel 10 series is set to make its debut on August 20. During it’s launch event, we should also see the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and the new Pixelsnap accessories.

