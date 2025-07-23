Pixel 10 Pro Fold joins the rest of the family with colorway leak

TL;DR A leak has revealed the colorways for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

It’s reported that the device will have two options: Moonstone and Jade.

This week has been full of leaks regarding the colors for the Pixel 10 series. On Monday, we got a look at the vibrant new colors for the base model. The next day, we were treated to renders of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, which both sport the same colorways. Finishing up the lineup, today’s leak shows us what to expect for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The two new colors for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are called Moonstone and Jade. According to Android Headlines, these options will also be the new colors for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Based on what we’ve seen, Moonstone is a bluish gray color that could be described as slate blue. Meanwhile, Jade is a light green color, which the outlet compares to a soft pistachio green.

Jade Moonstone

Unlike the other Pro models, it appears the Fold will only be available in these two colorways. If this is the case, that means we won’t see an Obsidian or Porcelain model.

Earlier leaks suggest there won’t be much of a difference between last year’s device and this year, in terms of specs. However, it is expected that the Fold will be slightly thinner and the cover display slightly larger. We’ve also heard that it will house a Tensor G5 chip and that Google could give it a 5,015mAh battery. It’s also rumored to be one of the first foldables with an IP68 rating.

Google has scheduled a hardware launch event on August 20. This will be the day the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the rest of the Pixel 10 family will be unveiled. To drum up excitement for the reveal, the company has already started teasing the next generation of Pixel devices.

