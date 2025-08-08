Bumper Pixel Watch 4 leak reveals juicy upgrades are on the way!

Evan Blass

TL;DR Pixel Watch 4 has leaked in all its glory ahead of Google’s official announcement.

Prospective buyers are in for some cool upgrades, including bigger batteries, faster charging, and Gemini integration.

The leak includes images that practically give away everything about the smartwatch.

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 10 series and the Pixel Watch 4 on August 20. But like every year, the leak factory is working overtime to churn out all the information about the upcoming devices way ahead of Google’s official announcements. Tipster Evan Blass has been pivotal in leaking a bunch of Pixel stuff lately, and his latest post on X gives us an in-depth look at everything we can expect from the Pixel Watch 4, including some very welcome upgrades compared to the Pixel Watch 3.

With Gemini integration, a brighter display, improved battery life, and life-saving safety features, the Pixel Watch 4 is shaping up to be quite an upgrade over the Pixel Watch 3. Let’s unpack what the leak reveals, one feature at a time.

Two sizes, brighter display, and faster charging As per the leaked materials, the Pixel Watch 4 will come in two sizes: 45mm and 41mm. Both sizes will be equipped with Google’s Actua 360 display, capable of hitting up to 3,000 nits peak brightness for better outdoor visibility compared to the Pixel Watch 3. Battery life is also getting a boost. A leaked spec sheet attached in Blass’ post shows that the 41mm Pixel Watch 4 will offer up to 30 hours of battery life, while the 45mm variant will get up to 40 hours with the always-on display enabled. Charging is also seemingly 25% faster when using the new Quick Charge Dock we saw in previous leaks.

Gemini AI on your wrist The biggest headline feature of the new smartwatch seems to be its powerful Gemini integration. The leaked materials show you’ll be able to raise your wrist to talk to Gemini and get AI-powered assistant responses, personalized help, as well as AI-generated text suggestions that sound like you. Looks like Gemini on the Pixel Watch 4 will also be able to work across wearable apps, just like it does on phones, for enhanced productivity. It’s unclear if Google will pass on the raise to talk abilities to older Pixel Watches and other Wear OS smartwatches that are now getting Gemini, but we sure hope that happens.

Fitness tracking and sensors With over 40 exercise modes, the Pixel Watch 4 is set to offer real-time stats and insights. It will be able to tell you if your body is ready for an intense workout or if you should focus on recovery, and it can build custom running plans with live guidance.

Moreover, the leaked images show that the Pixel Watch 4 will support measurements for ECG, SPO2, breathing rate, and heart rate variability.

Colors and LTE deal It looks like the Pixel Watch 4’s color options will vary by size. Google is also offering two years of free LTE data via Google Fi Wireless when you buy the LTE model.

