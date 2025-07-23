The Pixel 10 Pro is copying one of the worst things about the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Just a day after official Google Pixel 10 renders leaked (showing the phone in some really striking new colors), we now have the same treatment for the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro. While the Pixel 10 Pro’s design hasn’t been a secret up until now, these latest renders do provide us with the best look yet at Google’s upcoming flagship. And, perhaps most importantly, we now know what colors the Pixel 10 Pro will be available in.

So, what are we getting? Unfortunately, the majority of the Pixel 10 Pro’s colors are quite drab, featuring your choice of black/dark gray, blueish gray, and white.

It’s a rather depressing lineup, resembling colors that were ripped straight from Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra playbook. And I hate it.

Fifty shades of gray

As technically impressive as the Galaxy S25 Ultra may be, one of the things that annoys me most about the phone is Samsung’s color lineup. One of the most powerful Android phones on the market deserves colors that are as exciting as the S25 Ultra is powerful and expensive. Instead, Samsung thought it would be better to adorn the phone in its apparent favorite color: gray.

If you go to buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you have your choice of four colors: Titanium Black (dark gray)

Titanium Gray (really gray)

Titanium Silverblue (blue gray)

Titanium Whitesilver (light gray) What a lineup it is. No matter what shade of gray you prefer, Samsung has you covered — whether you like a classic gray or enjoy living dangerously with a blue-tinted gray. It’s so utterly boring and bland, even by modern flagship smartphone color standards.

Looking at the leaked Pixel 10 Pro colors, it’s hard not to draw parallels between Samsung’s gray-ified Galaxy S25 Ultra and the colors Google is reportedly using for the Pixel 10 Pro. Obsidian is a decidedly dark gray color, the new Moonstone shade throws a blue-gray color into the mix, and Porcelain (while not technically gray) is a neutral and boring white option.

Google can do better than this

The exception here is that Jade, with its Pistachio-green backside and gold accents, is really lovely. It’s not overly colorful, but it’s at least trying to be something other than an off-gray. It’s nice! But colors like that shouldn’t be the exception; they should be the norm. And for years, that was the norm for Google.

It wasn’t that long ago when Google’s flagship Pixels came in colors like Oh So Orange, Really Blue, and Sorta Sage. You used to be able to buy the best Pixel on the market in properly exciting colors. But fast forward to 2025, and they’re being overrun by gray, more gray, and washed-out versions of other colors.

Google

Not only do Google’s previous Pixel colors remind us of what we used to have, but it’s all the more frustrating considering that the cheaper Pixel 10 is due to get much brighter and more vibrant paint jobs. The Pixel 10’s Indigo color is a deep, rich blue that looks like its saturation levels were cranked up to 11, while the Limoncello finish is a brighter, more colorful version of the Pixel 10 Pro’s Jade.

Google is very much still capable of crafting good smartphone colors; the Pixel 10 is proof of that. So then, why does the Pixel 10 Pro look like it does? Why did Google copy Samsung’s gray obsession? Why is every smartphone company under this bizarre assumption that people who buy “Pro” and “Ultra” phones have the color palette preference of the average House Hunters couple?

Google was one of the last shining beacons of regularly exciting flagship smartphone colors, and if the Pixel 10 Pro is any indication, it, too, has finally fallen victim to the gray abyss.