The Galaxy S25 Ultra colors all look the same, and I'm sick of it

It’s no secret that phone color options have become less fun over the years, especially in Pro and Ultra models. Companies say that most people buy black phones, and customers who don’t care about the color of their phones say that it doesn’t matter if you’re putting a case on your device anyway. Well, I do care. I’ve owned some beautiful phones over the years, even if I say so myself, and many were Samsung models. That’s what makes the S25 Ultra’s lineup of colors so deeply disappointing.

Going back, I think things took a turn for the worse in 2020 when more companies started to sell Pro or Ultra models. There have been a few notable exceptions to the muted pro phone rule, like the blue Pixel 8 Pro, red Galaxy S23 Ultra, or Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Those colors are memorable, not just because they were great, but because they were the exception to the rule, the one splash of color in a sea of monochrome grey and light pastels. Now that Samsung has released the Galaxy S25 Ultra, things are worse than ever.

What do you think of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series color options? 161 votes Love 'em! I'll have no problem choosing one. 21 % They're a little boring, but ultimately fine. 42 % Not for me; I'd rather buy a phone available in more varied colors. 11 % I do not care. This phone is never coming out of a case. 26 %

The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes things too far

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

What you see above are the four primary colors available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Even with the names of each color in front of me, I find it hard to identify which is which. We have Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Whitesilver. To be fair to Samsung, these are all nice colors on their own. But take them as a collection, and they’re all too similar to each other. Where is the vibrant, colorful option that will make everyone stop and do a double-check?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra colors look nice on their own, but taken as a collection, they're dull and indistinguishable from each other.

Every new smartphone model always has a “halo” color. It’s the one that appears in marketing materials on the web or TV and in ads plastered around your city or town. This is the option that looks best on a printed paper and digital screen. It was easy to pick these halo colors out in the past. For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was available in a scrumptious Bora Purple that had purple aficionados drooling as soon as we saw it. Another famous halo color is one we’ve already mentioned — the dazzling Mystic Bronze that was the darling of the Note 20 Ultra advertising. So I ask myself: What is the halo color for the Galaxy S25 Ultra? I find it difficult to answer that. Looking at Samsung’s ads, it seems like the Silverblue is taking center stage, but it looks so dull and so similar to the other colors that I can’t be sure.

In previous years, Samsung has compensated for the lack of color in the main lineup with some exclusive online Samsung Store options. The Galaxy S23 Ultra came in blue, lemon, and gorgeous red (the one I owned), which all stood out for the right reasons. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s exclusive options were good, too, with blue, green, and orange offering a pop of color for those who wanted it.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s online-exclusive colors are a huge disappointment in comparison. Compare the Jetblack, Jadegreen, or Pinkgold to my red Galaxy S23 Ultra in the images above; it isn’t even close. They don’t stand out enough from the four main colors to even justify their existence. In a year when the Galaxy S25 series already feels like a déjà vu of the last few years, Samsung needed something special to make it stand out, and it failed. This is especially saddening when the regular Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus come in an exciting Coralred.

Even the Samsung-exclusive colors are a drab selection of options. Where's my vibrant Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will undoubtedly be seen as one of the best phones of 2025. But for people like me who long for vibrant, standout colors on their phones, it will also be remembered as the year that uninspiring, monochrome, dull, and desaturated won the battle — and maybe even the war.

Do you wish the S25 Ultra came in a more vibrant color? Or do you feel like this is much ado about nothing? Let us know in the comments.

