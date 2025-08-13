Google’s official Pixel 10 cases just leaked, confirming a big upgrade

TL;DR Newly leaked images have given us a good look at Google’s first-party Pixel 10 cases.

The cases resemble last year’s Pixel 9 versions, with the primary difference being the inclusion of built-in magnets.

The case colors mimic those we expect for the Pixel 10 itself, including Indigo and Limoncello.

The Google Pixel 10 series has already been leaked to death at this point, whether we’re talking design renders or detailed specs. With the phones fully leaked, the rumor mill has now turned to accessories — specifically, Pixel 10 cases.

Nieuwemobiel recently published official-looking renders of Google’s first-party cases for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Just like Google’s Pixel 9 cases, these are also made of silicone paired with a soft microfiber lining on the inside. However, there is one big new feature this year: magnets.

As you can see in the photo above, the inside of the Pixel 10 case now features a circle in the center, which is almost certainly an outline for the case’s built-in magnet. Google is expected to introduce “Pixelsnap” magnetic accessories alongside the Pixel 10 series, such as magnetic charging pucks and charging docks.

As a reminder, we expect all Pixel 10 models to have magnets built into the phones themselves, meaning a case won’t be required to use the phones with Pixelsnap accessories. However, adding magnets to the cases means that if you prefer to use your phone with a case, you’ll still be able to use whatever magnetic accessories you want.

Besides the magnet addition, the case renders reveal a new bit of “Pixel” branding on the inside of the case near the bottom. It also looks like the case colors will resemble those of the phones. The Pixel 10 case is shown in Indigo, Obsidian, Limoncello, and Frost colors. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro/10 Pro XL cases appear in Moonstone, Jade, and Porcelain.

I’ve been quite happy with the official Google case I’ve used with the Pixel 9 Pro over the last year, so I’m okay without Google shaking things up too much design-wise.

What will be interesting, though, is whether the addition of magnets this year means a price increase. Google’s official Pixel 9 cases retail for $35, and while I’d love for the Pixel 10 cases to maintain that price, I wouldn’t be shocked if they increase by $5 or $10 due to the new magnets.

