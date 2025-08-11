Pixel 10 series leaks again, and the color lineup looks better than ever

TL;DR New high-resolution renders show off the upcoming Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL.

The phones will be available in various colors, including Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, Limoncello, Moonstone, and Jade.

The official unveiling of the Pixel 10 series is scheduled for August 20.

Given how much the Pixel 10 series has leaked so far, everyone on this planet should already know everything about the phones. In case you missed the flood of renders and leaked specs, leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass is back with another round of high-quality renders of the Pixel 10 lineup.

We have the Pixel 10 in four colors: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello.

Next up, we have the Pixel 10 Pro in three colors: Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain.

There’s also rumored to be a Jade color for the Pixel 10 Pro, but that is not pictured here. You can feast your eyes on all four of the colors on the Pixel 10 Pro XL instead:

There are many more images and angles across the phones, so check out the source for more. This particular leak doesn’t have material on the other devices, but you can always just check out slightly older leaks for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and the Pixel Buds 2a for the complete family photo. You can also wait for August 20 for Google to officially unveil the devices.

