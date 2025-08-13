Real-world Pixel 10 dummy photos offer hope that Google may not ditch this feature

TL;DR Real-world images of what appears to be a dummy unit of the Pixel 10 have surfaced.

The images suggest that Google may not have completely ditched the physical SIM tray.

A week from today, we’ll be watching Google’s Pixel launch event. At this point, we’ve seen more than enough renders of the Pixel 10 family, so we have a pretty good idea what we’re in for. But if you’re looking for something a little more tangible than renders, some real-world images have recently surfaced online.

A user on Reddit seems to have gotten their hands on a Pixel 10. Before you get too excited, the images appear to be of a dummy unit. While the device looks like a real Pixel 10, the telltale sign is the missing pins that should be in the USB-C port. Of course, it’s possible that the lighting is just bad and we can’t see the pins. But more likely than not, this is just a dummy.

Regardless, after all the render leaks, it’s kind of refreshing to see these real-world photos, even if they are of a dummy unit. Plus, these pictures may reveal something about the Pixel 10 series that’s been in question of late.

Last week, a reputable tipster suggested that Google could ditch physical SIM card trays, at least in the US. Instead, the Pixel 10 series would have two active eSIM slots. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was said to be the only handset in the line to be spared from this fate. However, one of the images in today’s leak shows that the physical SIM card tray is still there. That hints that maybe not all Pixel 10 devices will go without a physical SIM card.

The Mountain View-based firm will hold its Made by Google event on August 20. While the Pixel 10 series will be the main attraction, we expect to also see the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and a new color for the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

