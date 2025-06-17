The Pixel 10 could feature Google's fastest fingerprint scanner yet

TL;DR According to a new report, the Pixel 10 series may feature a faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The upgrade builds on the tech introduced in last year’s Pixel 9 phones.

Other rumored features include the Tensor G5 chip, better image stabilization, and the debut of Magic Cue.

Amongst other upgrades, the Pixel 9 series was the first range of Google Pixel phones to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. If a new rumor proves accurate, the Pixel 10 series will build on that foundation.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 will feature a faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The site doesn’t cite its source for the exclusive or go into detail about the speed gains, but it suggests that Google is refining a system that already outperforms the optical sensors used in previous Pixel generations.

Ultrasonic fingerprint readers are typically more reliable and faster than prior versions, especially in wet or bright conditions. Last year’s move to this tech was a welcome upgrade for Pixel fans frustrated by years of inconsistent biometric performance.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August, with multiple models including a base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, and a second-generation foldable. Other rumored upgrades include a powerful new Tensor G5 chip, enhanced image stabilization, and a debut for Google’s rebranded on-device assistant, Magic Cue. This predictive AI feature is expected to watch your app activity and offer context-aware shortcuts, finally realizing the promise of the long-rumored Pixel Sense project.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.