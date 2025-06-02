Mark your calendars: Google Pixel 10 launch day leaks

Joe Maring / Android Authority

There’s been an influx of Pixel 10 leaks recently, ranging from colorways to ringtones and more. As we begin the month of June, we’re getting ever closer to the eventual launch of Google’s next flagship phone. So it makes sense that leaks are starting to ramp up. While we know the Pixel 10 is coming, you may be wondering when it will arrive. A new leak might have finally given us the answer we’ve been waiting for.

The folks over at Android Headlines appear to have gotten a scoop on the launch day for the Pixel 10 series. According to the outlet, Google will hold its Made by Google event for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 13. They also speculate that we could see the Pixel Watch 4 on this date as well.

Additionally, it appears that pre-orders for the series will go live on the same day. Meanwhile, shipments are expected to start a week later on August 20, followed immediately by in-store availability.

Google started sending out invites to Pixel Superfans for a pre-release event last week. That event is scheduled for June 27 and will give these fans a chance to get early hands-on with the company’s future Pixel devices. Given the timing of when these invites were sent, it was believed that Google may have pushed up the launch of the Pixel 10. But if this leak is correct, it looks like the next-gen flagship will launch on the same day the Pixel 9 series launched.

