Leakers clash over what Google's thinking for Pixel 10 color options

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Pixel 10 phones are expected to launch this summer, and likely sometime in August.

Leaks have already attempted to identify the color options for the lineup, though many have disagreed on the details.

The latest list seems to generally align with colors we’ve heard about before, while retaining familiar Pixel branding for them.

Google’s Pixel 10 smartphones are on their way, and odds are we’ll be formally meeting the hardware in just another month or so. We’ve already got a lot to look forward to, with leaks and rumors detailing everything from the presence of new TSMC-made Tensor G5 chips, to some very beefy batteries, to some cool camera tricks. All that is very important, absolutely, but let’s not forget about what’s arguably the most personal choice to make when considering a new phone: What color do we want it in?

We’ve already looked at a few reports about the color options Google could be considering for the Pixel 10 family, and today we’re checking out one more. It’s probably too early to say whether or not this will be our definitive list, but it really is starting to feel like we’re getting there.

An early leak from tipster Mystic Leaks asserted that the Pixel 10 series would debut with these color options:

Pixel 10: Obsidian (black)

Blue (blue)

Iris (purple)

Limoncello (yellow) Pixel 10 Pro/Pixel 10 Pro XL: Obsidian (black)

Green (green)

Sterling (gray)

Porcelain (white)

Then, just about a month ago, Android Headlines shared a different list, adding colors for the Fold and changing up some of the options for the other devices:

Pixel 10: Ultra Blue

Limoncello

Iris

Midnight Pixel 10 Pro/Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sterling Gray

Light Porcelain

Midnight

Smoky Green Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Sterling Gray

Smoky Green

Today, we’re looking at a post from leaker Arsène Lupin on X, with a third attempt at nailing down Google’s Pixel 10 palette:

Pixel 10: Obsidian

Frost

Lemongrass

Indigo Pixel 10 Pro/Pixel 10 Pro XL: Obsidian

Porcelain

Moonstone

Jade Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Moonstone

Jade

It sure feels like we’re talking about the same colors here, and right now the leakers are debating how Google intends to identify them. Earlier, we expressed a little concern that classic color options like Obsidian and Porcelain might be retired for Midnight and this new Light branding, but perhaps there’s a chance Google’s sticking with what works, after all.

In addition to these color details, the leaker makes a few claims about storage configurations. Specifically, they say the Pixel 10 will sell either 128GB or 256GB of storage, the Pixel 10 Pro will add a 512GB and 1TB option to those two, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pro Fold will drop 128GB and only be available in the three largest sizes. The presence of those 128GB options has us wondering if Google will stick with UFS 3.1 like on the Pixel 9, or if we could get higher-speed UFS 4.0 chips for at least the bigger options.

Finally, Arsène Lupin drops a couple mentions of accessories, including the same Rock Candy color for Google’s charger we shared before, but not attempting to confirm Pixelsnap branding.

Keep following Android Authority as the rest of the Pixel 10 picture comes into focus. With an August launch anticipated, it shouldn’t be long now before we have the complete picture.

