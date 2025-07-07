Latest Pixel 10 series color leak adds some storage surprises

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

TL;DR A new leak has added credibility to the Pixel 10 series color options revealed in a recent leak.

It also reveals the storage configurations for all models and suggests Google may limit some variants to specific colors.

The report also outlines possible color choices for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Recent leaks have caused some confusion over the color options for Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 lineup, with different sources offering conflicting details. However, a new report has added weight to the most recent leak, potentially revealing the final color choices. The report also sheds light on the color variants for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a, which differ slightly from the details we saw last week.

DroidLife claims to have seen distributor data for Google’s upcoming devices and has corroborated the Pixel 10 series color options revealed by leaker Mystery Lupin last week. According to the publication, the base Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass, while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get only two colors: Moonstone and Jade.

The distributor data allegedly includes details about the storage configurations as well, which aligns with the information we’ve seen previously. It reiterates that Google will offer the Pixel 10 with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, and both the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Fold with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage.

Interestingly, the report suggests that Google may limit certain storage configurations for select color options. For example, the Jade variant of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL may only come with 256GB of storage, while the Jade Pixel 10 Pro Fold may not get a 1TB variant. Additionally, the Porcelain and Moonstone Pixel 10 Pro XL may also lack a 1TB configuration, whereas its Obsidian variant may get a 128GB option. Since the previous leak highlighted no such discrepancies, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.

As for the upcoming accessories, the report claims that the Pixel Buds 2a will come in three colors: Hazel, Iris, and Fog Light. This differs slightly from Mystery Lupin’s report from last week, which included an additional Strawberry colorway. The Pixel Watch 4’s sizes and color options are consistent with the previous leak, although band choices are not included.

We anticipate more details will emerge in the coming weeks as Google gears up to launch its next-gen smartphones, smartwatch, and budget-friendly earbuds. The company is expected to host a launch event next month, so it won’t be long before we have confirmation on the final color options and storage configurations for all devices in the lineup.

