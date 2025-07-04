Pixel Watch 4 leak reveals every color and band option that is coming this year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Pixel Watch 4 will be coming with five color options spread across the 41mm and 45mm watch sizes.

A wide range of band materials and colors are also said to be coming, including two-tone leather, crafted leather, active, metal mesh, performance loop, woven, and more.

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to come with a thicker casing, slimmer bezels, and a new wireless charging mechanism without magnetic pogo pins.

As we approach the next set of product launches, leaks are again pouring in. We’ve got leaks about the color options for the Pixel Buds 2a, alongside another round of leaks about the Pixel 10 series’ colors. Next up on the list is the Pixel Watch 4, and we’re getting the full rundown of the colors and bands that Google seems to have planned for it.

Leaker Arsène Lupin has shared that the Pixel Watch 4 will be available in the following color options across Wi-Fi as well as LTE options: Black/Obsidian

Gold/Lemon

Moonstone

Silver/Iris

Silver/Porcelain The Watch 4 is expected to come in 41mm and 45mm options. The leaker doesn’t add more context on whether some colors will be exclusive to some sizes, so we’ll have to wait for Google to clear the air on that.

There are expected to be a ton of band material and color options available for the Pixel Watch 4, namely: Two-Tone Leather Band: Jade

Jade Active Band: Iris, Lemongrass, Moonstone

Iris, Lemongrass, Moonstone Active Sport Band: Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Peony

Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Peony Crafted Leather Band: Moonstone

Moonstone Metal Mesh Band: Matte Black, Polished Silver

Matte Black, Polished Silver Performance Loop Band: Moonstone

Moonstone Woven Band: Indigo

Indigo Gradient Stretch Bands: Lemongrass/Frost, Moonstone, Obsidian/Hazel, Peony/Iris These bands are expected in sizes 1 to 5. It’s not immediately clear if all the band material and color options will be available across both watch sizes.

We’ve seen leaked renders of the Pixel Watch 4 many months ago, and it looks very similar to the Pixel Watch 3. Changes expected on the new smartwatch include a thicker watch module, slightly slimmer bezels, wireless charging support (without a magnetic pin charger), and two “buttons” on either side of the speaker.

There’s plenty of mystery surrounding Google’s next smartwatch, and we’ll have to wait until the company announces the product to get the full picture.

