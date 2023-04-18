How to use picture-in-picture mode on iPhone or iPad

Modern smartphones and tablets now increasingly have the ability to help you multitask. One of the multitasking features is called Picture-in-Picture. This is where you can start a video app, go back to the Home Screen, and have that video continue while you do something else on that device. Most of the big-name apps have PiP compatibility (except YouTube). So how do you enable the feature and use it? Here’s how to use Picture-in-Picture on your iPhone or iPad.

QUICK ANSWER To enable Picture-in-Picture on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Picture in Picture. Toggle the setting to green to enable it. Now open your video app and start the video. Swipe up (or press the Home button) to go back to the home screen, and the video will continue while you use another app.

How to enable or disable picture-in-picture mode Enabling picture-in-picture mode is as simple as jumping into the settings and switching it on with one tap. Go to Settings > General > Picture in Picture.

Toggle Start PiP Automatically to green. The feature is now activated.

How to use picture-in-picture mode

It should be pointed out that Picture-in-Picture does not work with YouTube. Background playing of videos while you’re using other apps, is restricted to YouTube Premium members. But this does work with other video apps such as FaceTime, WhatsApp, Zoom, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. I haven’t tested any other ones, such as Disney Plus and other streaming apps, but it may very well work with them too.

Start your video in one of the compatible apps. Then swipe up to go back to the home screen of your iOS device. Or if you have an older iPhone with a Home button, press that. The video will shrink into the corner and continue playing as you open and use another app.

To resize the video window, just pinch outward at the sides of the video window with your finger. Pinch inward to shrink the window again. You can also hold down your finger and move it to push the PiP window off-screen if it is temporarily in the way.

Close the picture-in-picture window To close the picture-in-picture window, tap it. There will be an X to close the window and another icon to expand the video window back to full size in its own app.

