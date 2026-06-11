Want a creaseless wide-foldable? An Android flagship option could be on the way

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The rumored OPPO Find N7 wide foldable phone could come with a creaseless 7.6-inch screen.

It could also feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series processor and a 5.5-inch cover display.

The phone is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Wide folding phones are quickly becoming a trend in the smartphone market: HUAWEI first launched the Pura X Max foldable phone, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in a wide form factor, and OPPO too is gearing up to launch the OPPO Find N7.

We’ve already heard about the Find N7 earlier this year, but a new leak from Digital Chat Station on Weibo gives us a much better look at the phone’s specs and a possible release window.

According to the leak, the upcoming foldable phone will come with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. The panels could be provided by Samsung Display or BOE, and OPPO could also use the latest seamless hinge design for the phone. We’ve already seen OPPO’s seamless hinge design on the Find N6, and it does seem to make the crease nearly imperceptible.

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The Find N7 is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series processor built on the 2nm process. We don’t yet know other details about the smartphone, including the camera setup, RAM and memory configurations, and battery details. However, it could feature specs similar to those of the OPPO Find N6.

In a follow-up comment on their post, Digital Chat Station also mentioned that the Find N7 is likely to launch in the first quarter of 2027. That could mean the phone will launch after the foldable iPhone, which is currently expected to be announced at Apple’s September event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro.

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