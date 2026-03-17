This new Android foldable just beat the iPhone Fold to a zero-feel crease

TL;DR OPPO has launched the Find N6 foldable phone in China.

The inner display’s crease can’t be felt with your finger, while it’s only faintly visible at certain angles.

The foldable phone also has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 200MP Hasselblad main camera.

OPPO has been teasing the OPPO Find N6 in recent weeks, saying this foldable phone is the first to offer a so-called Zero-Feel Crease. Now, the waiting is over for some, as the Find N6 has been launched in China.

The imperceptible crease is the focus at launch, as OPPO claims people can use the 8.12-inch inner display “without the interruption of a crease.” For what it’s worth, I briefly tried the device and found that I couldn’t actually feel the crease. However, I noticed that it was faintly visible at certain angles. So it certainly seems like there’s some merit to the company’s claims. It also comes amid rumors that the iPhone Fold could adopt similar tech.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The company attributes the Zero-Feel Crease to a second-generation titanium “Flexion” hinge with “3D Liquid Printing” technology. The latter process sees OPPO using laser scanning to detect “microscopic” surface irregularities in the hinge, with 3D-printed photopolymer droplets used to fill in these tiny gaps. The firm is also using so-called Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass tech to reduce crease formation over time by up to 82%.

In terms of durability, OPPO says the inner screen has received TUV certification to stay flat after 600,000 folds. Furthermore, the firm says the Find N6 has been certified by TUV to withstand one million fold cycles. Either way, these look like significant new benchmarks for foldable phones. And in a cool touch, OPPO says both screens support the firm’s AI Pen stylus. That’s a welcome move after the Galaxy Z Fold 7 dropped S Pen support.

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Otherwise, the Find N6 boasts IP58 and IP59 ratings. This isn’t quite as good as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s IP68 rating, but it nevertheless offers dust resistance. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an IP48 rating, which means it isn’t actually dust resistant.

As for the rest of the Find N6 design, the foldable measures 8.93mm folded (4.22mm unfolded) and weighs 225 grams. This means it’s negligibly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (8.9mm) but a little heavier (215 grams). Expect a 6.62-inch display on the outside, with OPPO claiming that the Nanocrystal Glass protection offers 20% better drop resistance than the admittedly old Find N3. Both screens offer one-nit minimum brightness and 1,800 nits of peak outdoor brightness.

What about other Find N6 specs?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Find N6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. Once you’ve run out of juice, you can take advantage of 80W SuperVOOC wired charging or 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. There’s no word on maximum charging speeds via the USB-PD-PPS standard.

OPPO’s device also brings a pretty solid camera setup for a foldable phone, complete with Hasselblad branding. Expect a 200MP main camera (presumably the smaller Isocell HP5 sensor as seen on the Find X9 Pro‘s tele camera), a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a True Color camera for accurate white balance and color reproduction. The phone also supports 4K/120fps video capture via the main camera, 4K/60fps across the three shooters, Log video, XPAN mode, Hasselblad Portrait mode, and the popular Master Mode.

On the software front, OPPO says the new foldable phone supports O Plus Connect for Mac and Windows integration and AI Mind Space functionality. However, the most notable software addition might be Free-Flow Window multitasking. OPPO claims that this feature lets you run four apps simultaneously in windows, with one full-screen window and three smaller windows overlaid on it.

OPPO Find N6 pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The OPPO Find N6 is now available in China, starting at 9,999 yuan (~$1,437) for the 12GB/256GB base variant. That’s more expensive than the 256GB OPPO Find N5, which launched at 8,999 yuan (~$1,295) in its home market last year. This is ostensibly due to the growing RAM crisis and price hikes for other components.

The good news is that the phone will be available outside China from March 20. The bad news is that this global release is currently restricted to Australia and New Zealand. There’s no word if the phone will eventually come to Europe, and we’re not holding our breath for it to launch in North America as a OnePlus Open model.

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