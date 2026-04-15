Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 leak suggests you might not really want the Pro variant

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed more apparent details about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset.

The chip could offer the same Oryon CPU tech as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, along with a powerful GPU.

In other words, this could be a great flagship phone processor in its own right.

Qualcomm is tipped to unveil two Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series processors later this year. We’ve already heard the first details about the apparent Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Gen 6 Pro, but a new leak has given us more apparent info about the standard chipset.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station dished out a few more tidbits about the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Check out the machine-translated post below.

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This latest post includes a few new details, starting with the “new-generation” Oryon CPU. This suggests that the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 could share the same fundamental CPU architecture as the Pro model. However, the leaker reiterates that the standard model has 6MB of system-level cache and that the Pro chip beats it in this regard.

A major GPU upgrade on the cards We also previously heard that the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip could have an Adreno 845 GPU with 12MB of dedicated graphics cache. However, Digital Chat Station now adds that this GPU has a sliced architecture with six slices. The Snapdragon 8 Elite debuted this new GPU architecture in late 2024, which divides the GPU into several distinct slices. These slices each have their own individual clock speeds, shader cores, and fixed-function blocks. This would be a significant improvement on paper over the Snapdragon 8 Elite (three slices) and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (two slices), although we’re not quite sure how this compares to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Nevertheless, the six-slice design paired with a rumored 12MB of dedicated graphics memory could make for a chipset with a more powerful GPU than Qualcomm’s first Elite chip.

Digital Chat Station previously posted details like the 2nm TSMC design, CPU core layout, and RAM/storage support. However, they also noted at the time that the Pro version would offer more cache (e.g., 18MB of graphics memory), as well as support for the latest RAM and storage specs.

The standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 still looks like a powerful flagship phone processor in its own right. So you could get a beefy chip without opting for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variant. Nevertheless, our fingers are crossed that Qualcomm doesn’t make any massive downgrades (e.g., camera or AI) compared to the Pro chip.

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