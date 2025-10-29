Android 16's spread continues as latest brand shares its rollout plans

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has shared its rollout plans for Android 16-based ColorOS 16.

The earliest updates will be delivered to phones like the Find N5 and X8 in November.

Some phones, including the OPPO Find X5 Pro, will get ColorOS 16 sometime in early 2026.

Android 16 started rolling out to Google’s Pixel phones back in June, but other manufacturers are still working to adapt the latest version to their own devices. Now, OPPO has announced its Android 16 rollout plans: The Chinese manufacturer will start distributing its Android 16-based ColorOS 16 update in November, beginning with devices like the Find N5.

This week, the official ColorOS Twitter account posted a graphic laying out the ColorOS 16 release timeline. The first batch of updates will begin rolling out as soon as a few days from now, with a total of 13 devices including the OPPO Find N5, Find N3 and Find N3 Flip, Find X8 and X8 Pro, and the Reno14 and Reno13 series slated to get the latest version of OPPO’s Android skin in the month of November.

Four phones are listed as eligible for the update beginning in December: the OPPO Find N2 Flip, Reno13 F, K13 Turbo 5G, and K13 Turbo Pro 5G.

After December, OPPO falls back to a more vague “Q1 2026” timeline for 24 other phones and tablets including the Find X5 Pro, the Reno12 and Reno11 series, and others. That means those devices can expect ColorOS 16 sometime before April of next year.

This rollout timeline puts OPPO on roughly equal footing as other major players in the space. Sister company OnePlus shared a similar distribution plan for OxygenOS 16 stretching into 2026 earlier this month, while Samsung is currently distributing Android 16-based One UI 8 to a number of its devices.

