OnePlus announces which devices will get OxygenOS 16 first

TL;DR OnePlus has announced the rollout schedule for its feature-packed OxygenOS 16.

The update starts in November for the most recent phones and tablets, with older models following through early 2026.

Rollout timings may vary slightly depending on region and carrier.

OxygenOS 16 is now official, and OnePlus has finally shared when the update will reach its phones and tablets. The rollout begins next month, bringing the company’s latest software, based on Android 16, to a range of models.

According to a community post from the OnePlus software team, the first wave starts in November, covering the OnePlus 13 and 12 series, OnePlus Open, as well as the Pad 3 and Pad 2. Those will be followed by the OnePlus 11 series and several Nord models in December. Older devices, including the 10 Pro, older OnePlus Pads, and more Nord models, will receive the update gradually through early 2026. Check out the schedule below.

While the rollout phases serve as a general guide, OnePlus clarifies that exact timings may vary slightly depending on your region and carrier. You can check for the update manually under Settings > System & update > Software update once it becomes available in your market.

OxygenOS 16 introduces Gemini-powered upgrades for Mind Space, upgraded AI writing and recording tools, refreshed customization options, and more. For a comprehensive overview of the new features, see our in-depth rundown.

