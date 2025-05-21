[Open Thread] Be honest: Has Google I/O left you excited or tired of AI?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

This is an open thread. We want to hear from you!

Google I/O? More like Google A/I.

If 2024’s edition signaled the impending dominance of AI products at the conference, this year’s showcase cemented it.

So, with another I/O done and dusted, I’m interested to know where you stand. This is the platform to let your thoughts fly, so let’s get into it.

Here are the questions: What were your impressions of Google I/O 2025?

Which feature announced at the conference impressed you the most, and why?

Considering its AI obsession, do you think Google is neglecting Android and its other platforms?

How much AI is too much AI, and has Google reached that point yet?

What did you think about the Google I/O 2025 keynote? 73 votes I loved it! 21 % It was fine, but nothing special. 30 % I hated it. 26 % I didn't watch it. 23 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What did you think of Google I/O 2025 and its gaggle of AI announcements?