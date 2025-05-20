Google's upgraded image generator finally spells things right and doesn't mess up fur

Google

TL;DR Google has launched Imagen 4 at Google I/O 2025, offering improved photorealistic quality, better details, and support for resolutions up to 2K.

The new image generator model version excels in fine textures like fur, fabric, and water droplets, and spelling accuracy for designs featuring text.

Imagen 4 is available today across Gemini apps and Workspace tools like Slides and Docs.

At Google I/O last year, Google introduced Imagen 3, its highest-quality text-to-image generator. Imagen 3-generated pictures offer better detail, richer lighting, and fewer artifacts. The model also powers the Pixel Studio app on the Pixel 9 series. Today, at this year’s Google I/O, Google is announcing an upgrade to its Imagen model in Imagen 4, alongside a fast variant that is “coming soon.”

Google says Imagen 4 combines speed with precision. It boasts clarity in fine details like intricate fabrics, water droplets, and animal fur, as seen in the example images below. The new model is said to excel in both photorealistic and abstract styles.

Imagen 4 can create images across a range of aspect ratios, and going up to 2K resolution, so you can print the photos or use them in presentations. Further, it is said to be better at spelling and typography than the previous model, which comes in handy for creating your own greeting cards, posters, and even comics. For your work needs, you’d benefit from better-designed product mock-ups, striking graphics that can be used in brand campaigns, and engaging infographics that can be used in presentations.

Imagen 4 is available starting today in the Gemini app, Whisk, Vertex AI, and in Workspace across Slides, Vids, Docs, and more. Images generated by Imagen 4 will continue to have SynthID watermarks.

Google is also planning to launch a “fast” variant of Imagen 4 that is said to be up to 10x faster than Imagen 3, though the company doesn’t mention the trade-offs compared to the slower variant. We hope to learn more when the variant launches.

