Everything arriving today that Google announced at I/O 2025

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google I/O 2025 kicked off earlier today, and while the developer conference is set to continue through tomorrow, it feels like we’ve already gotten the lion’s share of the news. From Gemini to Android XR, today was all about sharing the latest and greatest tech Google’s been working on, and while stuff like those smart glasses are still a little way’s off, there’s an absolute ton that’s already going live.

If you’re a bit on the impatient side, you’re in luck, because you won’t have to wait a moment longer to check out some of today’s biggest announcements. Let’s take a look at what’s already starting to roll out:

Imagen 4 This still-image creation tool only keeps getting more powerful and capable of lifelike results, and the latest generation supports high-res output while getting better at creating both natural and impressionistic images. You can give it a try as of today. Veo 3 Google’s new video-generation system includes some big upgrades, especially when it comes to sound. Those include improved lip syncing, as well as new generational audio tools for sound effects. If you’re in the US and decide to splurge for Google’s new Gemini Ultra plan, you can start using it today.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Veo 2 Even the older video-gen model is getting some attention today, picking up the ability to add reference materials to help aid generation, and new camera controls for precise, Hollywood-like cinematography. Those are both available now in Flow. Flow Google’s got a new AI-powered moviemaking tool that taps into the power of Veo and Imagen. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US get the first crack at it, beginning today. SynthID Detector Worried that some media you’re checking out is fake? Google watermarks its AI-generated content with SynthID, and today introduces this tool for detecting those watermarks. Jules Gemini Canvas may hold your hand through coding an app, but Jules is all about getting annoying programming tasks done for you, all in the background. It won’t be free forever, but starting today, you can at least beta test it. Gemini Live screen sharing Google’s been rolling out access to Gemini Live’s support for sharing your device’s screen or using your camera for input, bringing it to more users over the past couple months. Today that expands to not just include all Android users, but everyone on iOS, as well. Custom Deep Research reports Deep Research already lets you scour the public web for data to build reports around, and today Google’s upgrading that with the ability to submit your own images or PDF documents. Google AI Pro So far, if you’ve wanted the most access you could get to Google’s best, most powerful AI features, that’s meant signing up for a Google AI Premium subscription. With today’s addition of Ultra, the existing Premium tier is being rebranded as AI Pro.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google AI Ultra If you love AI more than you love money, this new $250-a-month subscription offering was built for you. Rich tech fans can start living out on the bleeding edge starting today. Google Search AI Mode Search was one of the first places we saw Google publicly experimenting with using AI to summarize content, and while that was a bit wonky early on, it’s gotten a lot better. Earlier this month it dropped its waitlist, and today everyone in the US gets a chance to try it. Try It On It’s one thing to see a model wearing an outfit you’re interested in; what’s it actually going to look like on you? Google Shopping wants to help with that by showing how you’ll actually look after uploading a photo of yourself. If you’re curious how well it works, you can enroll in Search Labs as of today. Google Meet real-time translation Google’s been offering translation tools forever, but offering a seamless, real-time experience has been difficult. Now Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers are getting a chance to try just that, though, as access rolls out today ahead of Workspace customers. Vids Google’s non-generative video production framework announced a lot of upgrades today, but all that stuff, like AI avatars and sound balancing, isn’t quite ready to roll out. What you can do today, however, is start using Vids with your personal Google account, so long as you’ve got AI Pro or AI Ultra. Have we missed any of Google’s I/O announcements that are already starting to hit public availability? Considering how many there were today, we wouldn’t be surprised, but we’ll be doing our best to keep this list updated with any stragglers.

