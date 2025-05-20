Google supercharges search with powerful new AI Mode, and it's out today

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that AI Mode in Search is rolling out broadly in the US.

The mode is also getting new features, including Deep Search, the ability to search what you see, and more.

This news comes a couple of months after AI Mode debuted as an experiment.

Google announced an AI Mode experiment in Search earlier this year, allowing you to perform a deep dive into a search query and ask follow-up questions. Now, the company has revealed that this mode is expanding while also confirming a variety of additions.

Google announced at its I/O conference that AI Mode is broadly rolling out in the US. You’ll see the option in the search bar alongside other search tools, such as images, news, and videos. Google says this mode breaks down your question into subtopics and also conducts multiple simultaneous queries for you.

AI Mode initially used the Gemini 2.0 model, but Google confirmed that it’s now powered by Gemini 2.5. This updated AI model will also power AI Overviews. Google confirmed a variety of other additions coming to AI Mode.

Deep Search, Project Astra, and more

Google brought a Deep Research feature to Gemini late last year, allowing the chatbot to effectively craft a research report for users. Now, Google has confirmed that AI Mode is indeed getting a similarly in-depth option (seen above). Google says the Deep Search feature can “issue hundreds of searches, reason across disparate pieces of information, and create an expert-level fully cited report in just minutes.” For what it’s worth, colleague Mitja Rutnik thought Gemini’s Deep Research feature was hit-and-miss depending on the topic, so that might be something to keep in mind here.

The company previously brought its Project Astra capabilities to Gemini Live, allowing the chatbot to give answers about what it sees through your phone camera. Now, Google is bringing these same capabilities to its AI Mode and calling it Search Live. This will allow you to talk with Search about what you’re seeing. This feature can be accessed by tapping the “Live” icon in AI Mode or in Google Lens.

The search giant announced agentic AI capabilities last year as part of its Project Mariner experiment, letting Gemini automate some tasks in your web browser. Now, Google has confirmed improvements in this regard.

Google expanded on this AI functionality: Project Mariner now includes a system of agents that can complete up to 10 different tasks at a time. These agents can help you look up information, make bookings, buy things, do research, and more — all at the same time. This updated Project Mariner suite is now available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. It’s also used in AI Mode to quickly let you buy tickets and make reservations.

Finally, Google says AI Mode can now support personalized suggestions based on your search history. You can also connect other apps, such as Gmail, to AI Mode for more personalized results. Google says you can search for “things to do in Nashville this weekend with friends, we’re big foodies who like music.” AI Mode will then show you restaurants with outdoor seating based on your previous restaurant bookings and searches. It’ll also use your flight and hotel confirmations to offer suggestions for nearby events while you’re in the city.

