OnePlus may be pulling back from yet another major market, and it's a big one

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority OnePlus 15 (left) and Nord 6 (right)

TL;DR After recently recommending OPPO phones to customers in Europe, OnePlus appears to be scaling back operations in other markets.

All devices, including the latest OnePlus 15 and 15R, are listed as out of stock on the official OnePlus UK store.

Stock appears to be dwindling in the US, too, leaving potential buyers with limited options.

A OnePlus reorganization, as well as a potential reunification with OPPO, has been rumored for several months now. Fueling these rumors is the fact that OnePlus has been slowly winding down operations in certain European markets; it recently even started directing potential customers to buy OPPO phones instead of OnePlus in the EU. Now, certain markets outside the trade region also appear to be witnessing a similar disinterest from the brand.

We recently noticed the receding product lineup at OnePlus’s store in the UK. While it lists recent models, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and even the older OnePlus 13, all devices are currently out of stock.

The same applies to flagship tablets, including the last-gen OnePlus Pad 3. Although that has already been succeeded by the Pad 4, the newer model is only limited to one market: India.

The brand appears to be scaling back its presence in the US, too. Although the situation here is less grave, it signals a potential deterioration in the near future. Currently, you get a single black color option for both the OnePlus 15 and 15R, as well as a single storage trim. That means, out of the four variants per phone, you only get one each.

This doesn’t come too long after OnePlus phones started disappearing from Best Buy shelves. Its online store now shows the OnePlus 15 as “permanently discontinued.”

Best Buy

And similar signs prevail at other online retailers, including Amazon, where only limited stock is available.

The situation is interestingly not as bad in every market where OnePlus sells. In India, OnePlus has been consistently launching new devices (at least four since April) as well as new, more powerful variants of already-launched models. All this despite the company undergoing a rejig of top executives in the region.

This decline all but confirms the anticipated shutdown. And even though there’s clear evidence operations are tapering off, the only thing keeping our hopes from sinking is the lack of official confirmation that the brand has finally hit the brakes.

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