The end is near? OnePlus is quietly steering customers toward OPPO products

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is now directing customers to OPPO devices in some European markets.

A banner on OnePlus’ German website positions OPPO as the go-to upgrade path, highlighting shared performance, software, and compatibility instead of future OnePlus products.

The signs of OnePlus losing its identity just keep piling up, and the latest one is hard to ignore. The company’s website in some European markets is now encouraging customers to purchase OPPO devices instead of teasing upcoming OnePlus hardware, adding new fuel to months of speculation that the smartphone brand is slowly being folded into its parent company.

For long-time OnePlus fans, this is one of the clearest shifts to date. Instead of a roadmap of new phones, tablets, or earbuds, OnePlus is now offering OPPO’s ecosystem as the natural upgrade path for existing customers, as spotted by Cachys Blog (via WinFuture). The message doesn’t say the brand is going away, but it’s about as close as you can get.

The banner, seen on OnePlus’ German website, tells visitors seeking “the experience you trust” that OPPO offers the same speed, performance, and compatibility that OnePlus users have come to expect. It hosts devices ranging from earbuds and tablets to OPPO’s latest foldables, with each button taking users straight to OPPO’s website.

Particularly revealing is the wording. Instead of pushing future OnePlus hardware, the company focuses on the fact that OPPO’s products are built on the hardware and software that users already know, while promising seamless compatibility with current OnePlus devices. In other words, if you’re up for your next upgrade, OnePlus seems to be saying OPPO has what you’re looking for right now.

Reports in the past several months have said OnePlus has been scaling back operations in several global markets. Previous restructuring reportedly included cutting headcount, a more focused regional strategy, and greater dependence on OPPO’s infrastructure. The two brands have been sharing engineering resources, software development, and supply chains for years now, particularly as OxygenOS and ColorOS have begun to look more and more alike.

Interestingly, the change appears to be regional. OPPO already has a retail footprint in Germany, so the handoff is fairly straightforward. In the United States, however, things are very different, where OPPO does not officially sell smartphones. That means American OnePlus customers aren’t getting the same messaging, mostly because there isn’t an OPPO lineup waiting to step in.

Follow