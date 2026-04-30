OnePlus Pad 4 takes on Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and iPad Pro with beefier battery and better price

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus Pad 4 has been officially launched.

It comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 512GB of storage, and a large 13.2-inch 144Hz display.

Pad 4 also comes with a large 13,380mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Despite all the drama that’s been brewing within OnePlus, the company does not appear keen to stop launching new products. After recently launching the Nord 6, OnePlus is moving on to its flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 4.

After weeks of teasing, and even officially revealing the specifications, OnePlus has announced the newest Pad 4. The new flagship slate is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Internally, OnePlus claims to have increased the vapor chamber’s surface area by around 17% to help dissipate the chipset’s heat faster.

The OnePlus Pad 4 differs little from the Pad 3 in design. The company has been able to shave off a few micrometers (on paper, at least), reaching a sub-6mm thickness. The Pad 4 also comes in two new colors — Dune Glow and Sage Mint.

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Another big highlight of the OnePlus Pad 4 is its bigger, 13,380mAh battery with 80W fast charging. This battery is not only 10% bigger than the OnePlus Pad 3 but also outpaces the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the iPad Pro (13-inch) by a long margin.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

In my testing, the Pad 4’s colossal battery takes under two hours to replenish, which is commendable for a pack this big. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed whether this is a standard Li-ion pack or uses newer silicon-carbon elements, so we’ll presume it’s the former.

Up front, you still get a 13.2-inch display that is as sharp as ever, featuring a 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. OnePlus claims it covers 98% of the DCI-P3. It’s still sticking with an LCD rather than switching to an OLED, presumably to keep the price under control. The display gets 700 nits of peak brightness, which goes up to 1000 nits in high-brightness mode.

For connectivity, OnePlus offers only a Wi-Fi variant but says it uses a special antenna that uses AI to improve coverage.

New accessories to amp up the Pad 4’s experience

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The OnePlus Pad 4 also comes with new accessories complementing it. First is the new Stylo Pro, which OnePlus endorses for better pressure sensitivity, with up to 16,000 pressure points. The new stylus also comes with swappable tips, including a standard Apple Pencil-like conical tip and a new rubberized tip for more friction while writing on the screen. Both tips are included in the new Stylo Pro’s packaging, though the stylus must be purchased separately.

For the Pad 4, OnePlus has also introduced a newer keyboard case with a floating design, much like the Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro or iPad Air. The new design allows users to sit like a standard laptop and can also be rested atop irregular surfaces, such as an actual lap. The keyboard now also comes with backlighting, a bigger trackpad, and the option to switch between Windows- and Mac-style modifier keys.

Better at multitasking The OnePlus Pad 4 runs OxygenOS 16 and features multitasking upgrades over the previous generation. That includes the ability to keep up to five apps active on the screen using split view or floating windows. The Tab also offers USB 3.1 Gen 2 output, which can be used to broadcast the screen via HDMI or DisplayPort to a larger display.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is currently limited to India, where it is priced at Rs. 59,999 (~$630) for the 8GB+256GB trim and Rs. 64,999 (~$680) for the 12GB+512 GB spec. We’re unsure of availability for other regions, but we will update you once we know better.

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