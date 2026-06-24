OnePlus could be reduced to an OPPO product line under alleged new plans

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR realme India CEO Mr. Michael Guo has stepped down due to health reasons, though a report suggests the resignation came amid a sweeping restructuring exercise to integrate realme with OnePlus under OPPO’s broader parent structure.

OPPO’s long-term plans reportedly aim to bring OPPO, realme, and OnePlus under a single operating structure, managing them as distinct product series rather than independent brands.

The effect of this move on OnePlus’ global operations is unknown, but it follows extensive staff departures across OnePlus Europe and the disappearance of display units in North America.

We have spent the last few months tracking OnePlus’ shutdown rumors and a massive regional contraction that is fundamentally altering how the enthusiast brand operates. The corporate deck of cards at OPlus (the parent group comprising OPPO, OnePlus, and realme) is being reshuffled once again, as realme India CEO Mr. Michael Guo has officially stepped down from his role, marking yet another high-profile departure in this consolidation saga.

According to a report from Moneycontrol, citing “multiple people familiar with the matter,” Guo’s exit comes amid a “sweeping restructuring exercise” that will see the realme brand integrated with OnePlus under OPPO’s broader parent structure (within India). The report mentions that Guo was also “informally overseeing OnePlus India’s operations.”

A realme India spokesperson confirmed the exit in a statement to Moneycontrol: We confirm that Michael Guo has stepped down from his role as the Representative Head overseeing business of India at realme brand due to certain health reasons. The company respects his decision and extends its sincere appreciation for his valuable contributions to the business including the India territory during his tenure. The spokesperson said Mr. Chase Xu, Vice President of realme Global, will take on oversight of the India market, adding that the brand remains firmly committed to India and will continue to focus on its long-term growth.

What about OnePlus? Perhaps the most controversial point from the report is that OPPO’s long-term plans are said to bring OPPO, realme, and OnePlus brands under a single operating structure and manage them as distinct product series rather than independent brands.

The report is within the context of the Indian market, so it remains to be seen how these plans extend to the US and other global regions. Leaker Yogesh Brar mentions on X that “OnePlus [is] only active in India & China,” teasing that even bigger news will come out next month.

Just a few months ago, OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu abruptly resigned shortly after publicly denying rumors that the company was shutting down. The company then completely eliminated its physical retail presence in India, turning into an online-only brand with the launch of the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord 6. Since then, India has seen the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE6 5G and Nord CE6 Lite 5G, with the OnePlus N6 also in the pipeline.

Over in the West, we’ve reported on extensive staff departures at OnePlus Europe, with virtually its entire UK and EU regional PR and management teams leaving within a matter of weeks. Social channels for OnePlus Europe have been inactive for months, even as the company maintains its official stance of “evaluating its regional roadmap.”

It’s worth clarifying that the OnePlus US website remains operational at the moment, though with a fairly limited product portfolio.

Earlier in the year, OnePlus North America had affirmed that it is still operating and providing full support to users. However, more recently, display units for the OnePlus 15 and 15R were removed from Best Buy shelves, and OnePlus North America did not respond to our request for a new comment. We’ve reached out again to learn more about OnePlus’ plans for the US and global markets, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company.

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