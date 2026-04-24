OnePlus's new iPad Pro rival comes next week with a huge battery and a fast charger in the box

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR We got our hands on the OnePlus Pad 4, launching next week.

The Pad 4 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus is also launching improved accessories, including a better Stylo Pro pencil and a new keyboard folio.

Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus Pad 4, the company’s next flagship slate, I went hands-on with it. While we are bound not to share more about my verdict on the Pad 4 just yet, I can share my insights from my limited time with it so far.

The OnePlus Pad 4 takes the same sleek form as its predecessor, with a thickness of only 5.94mm despite a large 13.2″ inch display. OnePlus has also shaved a few grams off, and the Pad 4 now weighs 672 grams. While the 13-inch iPad Pro is a tad slimmer and noticeably lighter, you can hope that the OnePlus Pad 4 won’t bend as easily as the former.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

As with last year, there’s a unibody metal shell, but with new colors. OnePlus sent me what it calls Dune Glow, which is a bronze shade. In addition, there will be a greenish variant, called Sage Mist.

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The placement of the camera and the OnePlus logo remains unchanged, but the pogo pin touch points have been moved up on the back. That’s because OnePlus is switching to a canteliver design (similar to Apple’s Keyboard Pro) for the keyboard folio. Unfortunately, I don’t have it with me yet, but I can show you OnePlus’ new Stylo Pro pencil.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

As earlier, the Stylo Pro attaches magnetically to the side of the Pad 4 and charges wirelessly. It comes with improved pressure sensitivity up to 16,000 points and a new rubberized tip for better friction while writing. For people who prefer otherwise, OnePlus also includes a traditional tip inside the box. However, both of these accessories will be sold separately.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus Pad 4 packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. OnePlus says the cooling solution has a 17% larger surface area than Pad 3.

The bigger highlight is the OnePlus Pad 4’s 13,380mAh battery, about 10% bigger than the Pad 3. With this, OnePlus claims multi-day standby, and I’m keen to test it over the coming days.

The Pad 4 still uses the same 13.2″ LCD with a 3K resolution and support for Dolby Vision. For audio, there are eight drivers in total (four tweeters and four tiny sub-woofers).

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

In terms of software, the OnePlus Pad 4 runs OxygenOS 16 and includes a multitasking boost. The Pad 4 supports up to five simultaneous app windows (floating windows and split screen views combined). That’s one more than the previous Pad 3, though still behind iPad’s lack of a limit for windows since the iPadOS 26 update.

The OnePlus Pad 4 launches on April 30 at 12 noon IST. While its launch in India is confirmed, we have no information yet on its availability in other regions.

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