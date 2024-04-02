OxygenOS 15 wishlist: What I want to see and what we know so far

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

OnePlus is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of Android customization with OxygenOS. Its OxygenOS 14 beta program debuted in September 2023, boasting several new features.

A quarter into the new year, OxygenOS 15 rumors are already making the rounds as Google starts testing Android 15. Let’s dive into the rumor mill to uncover what we know so far and what we expect from this next installment.

OxygenOS 15: Features I want to see

Android 15 is still in its early days, and OnePlus hasn’t issued any word concerning OxygenOS 15’s launch, but some new additions would make the software more appealing to users. With plenty of time left before the beta release, here are the features we hope to see OnePlus introduce.

Lock screen customization options While Android 14 opened the floodgates for lock screen personalization, OnePlus seems to be dragging its feet on the feature. Android 14 allows customization of fonts, widgets, colors, and formats, and we want OnePlus to take a page out of Google’s book and offer a more tailored lock screen experience.

Support for five-icon rows in the app drawer

It’s a mystery why users are stuck with a maximum of four columns in the app drawer. Older OxygenOS versions reportedly allowed up to five, only to be removed in later updates. OnePlus should give users back the freedom to organize their apps as they see fit.

Better camera quality in social media apps Samsung set the bar with its partnership with Instagram and Snapchat to allow users to capture high-quality photos and videos directly from in-app cameras. OnePlus could make OxygenOS (and its devices) more user-friendly by following Samsung’s footsteps.

Separate Quick Settings and the notification shade

Apple’s nifty swipe-down-from-the-top-right-corner gesture to open Control Center and left swipe for the notification shade is a user-friendly feature that Google should consider for Android. But OnePlus could lead the charge by introducing the function first. However, it should consider giving users the option to enable and disable it in Settings since it would be a big change that not everyone may like.

Consistent Settings app UI

The Settings app is not bad as it is, but it can be better. OnePlus should group related options like double-tap on the home screen to sleep and double-tap to wake to improve the user experience. There’s also a need for consistency across the UI by making the Google-specific settings similar to the rest of the interface.

Improved UI animations and transitions Inconsistent animations can be a buzzkill, especially if you’ve got an eye for perfection. Whether it’s switching from Always-on Display (AOD) to the lock screen or app opening and closing animations, OnePlus can do more to harmonize its UI transitions.

OxygenOS 15 expected release date and name

OxygenOS 12: December 2021

December 2021 OxygenOS 13: September 2022

September 2022 OxygenOS 14: November 2023 OxygenOS 15 leaks are few and far between, but I don’t expect the software to arrive until later this year. Previous versions have had pretty inconsistent release dates. However, OxygenOS 13 and 14 came within a month of Google’s official release, while OxygenOS 12 came two months after. If that is any indication, the OxygenOS 15 stable version should arrive about a month after Google releases Android 15.

Google is currently testing the second developer preview (DP2), so my money is on a September/October stable release. With that timeline, OxygenOS 15 could make its way to users around November or December on the OnePlus 12. This is in keeping with OxygenOS 14’s debut on the OnePlus 11 and OxygenOS 13 on the OnePlus 10.

Will there be an OxygenOS 15 beta? Like previous versions, I expect OnePlus to release an OxygenOS 15 beta version leading up to the software’s official launch. This gives enthusiasts a sneak peek at the new features and allows them to play detective, hunting down bugs and quirks before the official launch. We will update this hub once the beta program is made available.

OxygenOS 15 rumored features

Google’s first developer preview of Android 15 showcased features like partial screen sharing and the File Integrity Manager function. While OxygenOS 15 rumors remain scant, all signs point to these features making their way into OnePlus’s next iteration.

Partial screen sharing Android 15’s partial screen sharing will allow users to record only app windows instead of the entire device screen. It’ll exclude the status bar, navigation bar, notifications, and other system UI elements from the shared display. This raises privacy by restricting content sharing to only what is necessary. The feature is Pixel-exclusive at the moment but will be available across the OS with Android 15.

File Integrity Manager OnePlus devices could get File Integrity Manager with OxygenOS 15. If the OEM adopts the feature, your data will be safer than ever, as it uses custom cryptographic signatures to secure files against unauthorized modifications and malware.

OxygenOS 15 compatibility

The update will likely mark the end of the road for these devices: OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

