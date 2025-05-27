OnePlus phones are getting AI tools that are bound to make Galaxy and Pixel fans jealous

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has announced a new set of AI-powered tools that will soon be available on its devices.

These include a consolidated text, voice, camera-based, and screen translation tool, as well as an advanced search feature.

The OnePlus AI suite also includes localized tools to help users record, summarize, and translate calls and offer real-time call translations.

Earlier this year, OnePlus confirmed plans to replace the alert slider with a customizable button on future phones. At the time, the company’s CEO, Pete Lau, said this new button would allow users to switch sound profiles without waking up the device and offer a few additional features. OnePlus has now revealed that the customizable button, the Plus Key, will debut on the upcoming OnePlus 13s and let users switch sound profiles, launch the camera, initiate translation, start recordings, or activate the new AI Plus Mind feature.

Along with details about the Plus Key, OnePlus shared that its stock apps will soon offer Gemini integrations and announced a new suite of AI-powered tools for its devices. The OnePlus AI suite includes a few familiar features we’ve already seen on devices from Google and Samsung, like text, voice, camera-based, and screen translations, but all consolidated into one tool, and advanced search capabilities with support for natural language queries. In addition, it brings a couple of unique features tailored to regional audiences that should help set it apart.

OnePlus

OnePlus’ AI VoiceScribe feature, for instance, will let users record, summarize, and translate calls and meetings directly within popular messaging, video, and online meeting applications. On the other hand, its AI Call Assistant feature will allow users to get automatic call summaries or real-time call translations in the OnePlus Dialer app. Unfortunately, these features will only be available in India, and OnePlus hasn’t shared plans for a broader release.

OnePlus

The OnePlus AI suite will also offer an AI Reframe feature to help users capture better photos. The company claims this feature will intelligently analyze the scene, identify the subject, and adjust the composition, giving users multiple framing options for a better shot. Later this summer, OnePlus will also add an AI Best Face 2.0 feature to the suite, which will enhance group photos by automatically correcting closed eyes or weird expressions.

Although OnePlus’ AI tools aren’t drastically different from the ones found on Google and Samsung phones, the consolidated translations feature and region-specific tools could give its devices a slight edge. We can’t wait to try these features and share our thoughts on whether OnePlus’ approach is a hit or a miss.

