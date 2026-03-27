Good news or bad news? OnePlus users can now use OPPO service centers in this key market

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has announced that Indian consumers can use OPPO’s service centers from next month.

This seems like good news, but it also comes amid rumors that OnePlus could shut down global operations.

A recent leak coincidentally suggests that OnePlus could shutter global operations as soon as next month.

Rumors regarding the fate of OnePlus have been swirling for the past few months. We’ve heard claims that the company could shut down global operations or scale back in these markets. Now, OnePlus has made a small but curious announcement in a key market.

OnePlus revealed in an emailed press release that OnePlus India users can soon use OPPO’s service centers: OnePlus India today announced a significant expansion of its after-sales service infrastructure by 50%, effective April 2026, enabling users to access more convenient and premium service experiences through OPPO India’s established service network.

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The firm added that all its existing warranties, software updates, and “user commitments” would continue without interruption. Nevertheless, it’s hard not to see this announcement in a rather different light owing to recent leaks.

The announcement comes amid rumors and speculation on the future of OnePlus. We first heard rumors about a possible shutdown back in January. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu publicly denied these claims at the time. OnePlus then confirmed earlier this week that Liu had left the company.

How would a potential OnePlus exit affect your smartphone buying decisions? 2651 votes It would remove one of my preferred brands. 63 % It'll have a minimal impact. There are plenty of alternatives out there. 10 % I've already moved on from OnePlus. 12 % I never used a OnePlus phone, but it would hurt competition overall. 16 %

Tipster Yogesh Brar then claimed earlier this week in a now-deleted post that OnePlus would be shutting down in “select markets.” He added that India would “mostly” receive budget and mid-range OnePlus products as a result of this strategic move.

The most recent claim comes from 9to5Google, as it reports that OnePlus could shut down global operations as soon as next month. This April timeline coincides with OnePlus India’s aforementioned service center announcement. So it’s hard not to put two and two together and conclude that OPPO is taking over OnePlus India’s after-sales obligations ahead of a OnePlus shutdown or downsizing of operations. It’s also possible these rumors and leaks are way off the mark, but that would be an awful lot of smoke for no fire.

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