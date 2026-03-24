Top OnePlus exec who denied shutdown rumors has now quit

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has stepped down, the company confirmed.

The company added that Indian operations would continue with “local strategy and business continuity ensured.”

Liu previously reassured consumers in January that shutdown rumors were false.

A leaker claimed this week that OnePlus was shutting down in “select global markets,” adding that India would mostly receive budget and mid-range products. This follows similar shutdown claims in January. Now, it might not be business as usual for OnePlus India.

OnePlus has confirmed to Android Authority that OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has stepped down: We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.

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The statement comes shortly after The Economic Times reported that Liu had stepped down and moved back to China. The outlet’s sources noted that he was currently serving his notice period, which purportedly ends on March 31, but that the company was trying to retain him. A source added that Liu took over as OnePlus India CEO and oversaw a turnaround at a time when OnePlus was about to exit the market.

In any event, Liu’s departure comes a couple of months after he issued a statement in response to initial OnePlus shutdown rumors. The executive claimed at the time that these “unverified reports” were false and that OnePlus India’s business operations were continuing as normal.

It’s entirely possible that OnePlus is operating as normal. After all, executives come and go all the time. However, it does raise a few eyebrows when a top executive who previously reassured people about the company’s fate chooses to leave. So we’ll be keenly watching OnePlus to see if it makes any major strategic changes in the coming months.

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