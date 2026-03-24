OnePlus shutdown rumors just went from bad to worse

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims OnePlus will be shutting down operations in global markets instead of shifting focus to budget and mid-range markets as previously rumored.

This withdrawal from the global market could happen as soon as April 2026.

OnePlus’ product launches are reportedly still in the pipeline, but many are unlikely to be released outside of China.

It’s been a confusing time for anyone trying to keep up on the status of OnePlus. There have been rumors suggesting that the company could possibly shut down, only for the CEO to flatly deny those rumors. Recently, however, the CEO stepped down and returned to China, fueling speculation on OnePlus’ future. Now, a new report claims that OnePlus could be walking away from certain parts of the global market.

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An earlier rumor from tipster Yogesh Brar suggested that OnePlus could be preparing to significantly scale back its presence in key global markets. While the company would continue to operate normally in China, it would shift its focus to budget and mid-range devices in places like India. In a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post, Brar claims that OnePlus won’t be shifting its focus to the entry- and mid-range market in India and will instead shut down its global operations.

How would a potential OnePlus exit affect your smartphone buying decisions? 2181 votes It would remove one of my preferred brands. 63 % It'll have a minimal impact. There are plenty of alternatives out there. 10 % I've already moved on from OnePlus. 11 % I never used a OnePlus phone, but it would hurt competition overall. 15 %

An unnamed source has reportedly confirmed to 9to5Google that OnePlus will indeed cease its business in certain regions. It appears this also includes vast portions of Europe. The outlet reports that the shutdown could happen as soon as April 2026. It’s unclear how this move will impact support of existing hardware.

Despite the decision to withdraw from certain markets, it’s said that OnePlus’ product launches are still in the pipeline. However, it’s expected that these products will not be available outside of China unless specifically stated.

It’s important to note that these rumors have not been verified. Android Authority has reached out to OnePlus for comment.

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